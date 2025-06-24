Meet America’s New Economic Nuke: Sanctions Bill Aims To Blast Putin, Corner China And India

New Delhi: A U.S. senator has unveiled a legislation that targets Russia and its energy customers to pressure Vladimir Putin to start serious talks Branded as “sanctions bunker buster”, the bill aims to disrupt the Kremlin’s economy by imposing steep tariffs on nations buying Russian oil, gas or uranium.

Speaking to NBC News, Senator Lindsey Graham said the measure has strong support in the Senate. Over 80 lawmakers have already signed on. The goal is to use economic force – aimed particularly at Russia’s biggest trade partners, including China and India – to break Putin’s financial backbone and bring him to the negotiating table.

The proposal outlines penalties reaching up to 500 percent on imports from countries that refuse to shift their energy dealings away from Russia. This move aims to isolate Putin’s government and make energy imports from Moscow too costly to sustain.

To soften diplomatic fallout, the legislation includes a presidential waiver. This gives the White House flexibility in applying the sanctions and prevents automatic penalties where they could backfire politically. Administration officials have pushed for even greater discretion. They warn a hardline policy may strain ties with other nations.

Still, Graham pressed hard. He argued that Russia’s actions in Ukraine have grown more aggressive. “We have tried gentle tactics. They did not work,” he said.

He called the bill an essential tool to change course. The draft legislation represents a dramatic shift in Washington’s strategy. It moves beyond send­ing aid to Ukraine. It harnesses U.S. trade muscle to pressure Putin’s international financial network. If passed, the bill could reshape global energy dynamics and redefine the limits of U.S. leverage in supporting Ukraine.