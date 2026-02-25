Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021091https://zeenews.india.com/world/meet-americas-first-unmanned-fighter-jet-giving-headache-to-lockheed-dassault-can-lock-targets-fire-missiles-3021091.html
NewsWorldMeet America's first unmanned fighter jet, giving headache to Lockheed, Dassault; can lock targets, fire missiles
FIGHTER JET

Meet America's first unmanned fighter jet, giving headache to Lockheed, Dassault; can lock targets, fire missiles

A comparatively new company is now giving headaches to established fighter jet manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Dassault Aviation. Reason? Design and manufacturing of a fighter jet that can operate solo - without pilot.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet America's first unmanned fighter jet, giving headache to Lockheed, Dassault; can lock targets, fire missilesImage: X/ChatGPT

Fighter jets are key to winning any war. In times of conflict, many times jets are lost. The math behind a single jet purchase or manufacturing is excruciating. Billions of dollars are poured into projects to get one fighter jet with weapons ready to take on enemies. Then the nations also risk the lives of their best pilots during wars. To overcome this, the world nations have been working to develop unammned fighter jets just like unmanned drone aircraft. 

A comparatively new company is now giving headaches to established fighter jet manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Dassault Aviation. Reason? Design and manufacturing of a fighter jet that can operate solo - without pilot.

After Turkey showcased the Bayraktar Kizilelma, a stealthy unmanned combat aircraft, the United States of America is also set to acquire a pilotless fighter jet that can carry payloads and hit targets with missiles.  The YFQ-44A “Fury” - developed by Anduril Industries - is a jet-powered unmanned combat aircraft (UCAV) developed for the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. Notably, the US Air Force signed up Anduril just two years ago for the program and the company has managed to come out with working deployable jet in that short span of time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It is built to function as a “loyal wingman,” operating in coordination with crewed fighter jets such as the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor within future combat formations. The aircraft made its maiden flight on 31 October 2025, successfully completing a semi-autonomous mission in which it handled flight controls and throttle management without direct pilot intervention.

The platform is entirely uncrewed, with no pilot onboard. It is engineered to carry out pre-programmed missions independently or operate under high-level human oversight. Its intended missions include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and combat operations, thereby enhancing the protection and operational range of crewed fighters.

The YFQ-44A represents an important development in military aviation. It is among the first aircraft to receive a “fighter” designation despite having no human pilot, signaling a transition toward autonomous and semi-autonomous systems integrated with manned aircraft in next-generation air combat.

During testing, the YFQ-44A has been observed carrying an inert AIM-120 AMRAAM beneath its wings as part of weapons integration and captive-carry trials. This indicates the aircraft’s ability to externally mount standard fighter-class air-to-air missiles for prospective combat roles. Current test configurations show weapons and other stores attached to underwing hardpoints, with no visible internal weapons bay.

Open-source information suggests the aircraft is expected to support a payload capacity of approximately 400–500 kilograms. This would allow it to carry multiple munitions or sensor systems. Concept designs and payload discussions also indicate a modular architecture capable of accommodating precision-guided munitions, small bombs, and other air-to-ground or multi-role weapons as development progresses.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Sinha

Assistant News Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped