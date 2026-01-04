Advertisement
CILIA FLORES

Meet Cilia Flores: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's Wife, Now In US Custody - Know All About Her

US-Venezuela Conflict: The US military launched a targeted operation in Venezuela, codenamed 'Operation Absolute Resolve'. During this, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured. 

Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Credit: File Photos/IANS

US-Venezuela Conflict: Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in Venezuela's Caracas and flown out of their country in a US military operation. After their capture, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) stated that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York. 

Also Check- Venezuela US News Live Updates| MEA Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals

Who Is Cilia Flores?

Nicolas Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, was born in 1956 in Venezuela and hails from a humble background. According to an NDTV report, she went to university to study law and was Hugo Chavez's lawyer. 

Cilia Flores later became the attorney general of Venezuela. She married Maduro in 2013, and this was reportedly her second marriage. 

According to CNN, Cilia Flores's first term as a member of the National Assembly was in 2000. After this, she won a seat again in 2005.

Cilia Flores: A Key Figure In Maduro's Administration?

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev emphasised that the reason for the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores.

Sachdev, in an interview with news agency ANI, said that Flores, a member of the Venezuelan Parliament, is considered a key figure in Maduro's administration and is accused of being involved in drug trafficking. The US reportedly abducted her to prevent her from rallying support for Maduro in Venezuela.

"Maduro will face the charges in New York. His wife has also been captured. The reason for abducting his wife is that Maduro's wife is also a member of the Venezuelan parliament. She is a brilliant, smart lady, and it is said that she is the brain behind Maduro. So America did not want to leave her in Venezuela because then she would have mobilised and rallied support for Maduro politically. They have also charged her with similar drug trafficking charges. So they abducted both of them, and now in New York the case will be run against them," he said.

US-Venezuela Tensions

The US military launched a targeted operation in Venezuela, codenamed 'Operation Absolute Resolve'. 

The Trump administration claimed Maduro was involved in drug trafficking and had rigged the 2024 election. 

The US had also previously imposed sanctions on Venezuela and offered a $50 million bounty for Maduro's arrest. Meanwhile, Trump has also announced the US would "run" Venezuela temporarily.

(with ANI inputs) 

