Meet Fattah Missile – Iran’s Sky-Shredding Hypersonic Monster That Blew Past Israel’s Defences, Stunned The World

Iran-Israel Conflict: Something streaked across the skies. Bright. Fast. And impossible to ignore. People from different time zones saw the same grainy footage. A missile. Cutting through the dark. Twisting. Glowing. “Is that a meteor?” someone asked. “Looks like a video game,” said another. But this was not science fiction. It was real. It was Iran’s Fattah – one of the world’s fastest hypersonic ballistic missiles.

On June 20, Iran fired it straight into the heart of an already boiling conflict. Israel was the target. The missile broke through air defense shields and triggered immediate retaliatory strikes. This was not the first exchange. But it may be the one that changed the equation.

Why this launch matters

Fattah moves fast – up to Mach 15. That is over 18,000 kilometres per hour. More importantly, it does not fly straight. It shifts in mid-air, making it hard to intercept. Iranian officials say the missile has a range of 1,400 kilometeres and can dodge most air defense systems, including Israel’s Iron Dome.

The launch was part of what Tehran called “Operation True Promise III”. Iranian state TV claimed the missile landed with “precision and impact”. No official death toll yet. But the symbolism was loud enough.

A new kind of threat

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corpse (IRGC) said this marked a turning point. Their statement described the launch as a “message” to both Israel and its allies. The language was bold. They warned of “continued resistance” until the “Zionist regime is dismantled”.

Experts highlighted the missile’s course changes mid-flight. That is what separates hypersonic weapons from older ballistic missiles. It is not only speed but unpredictability. Military analysts across the world began comparing Iran’s Fattah to Russian and Chinese hypersonics.

From awe to airstrikes

Israel responded within hours. Jets reportedly hit Iranian targets in Kermanshah and near Tehran. A missile factory. Helicopter hangars. A site linked to centrifuge parts. Loud blasts rocked Iran’s capital. Sirens went off. Footage shared online showed fireballs in the distance.

This back-and-forth is now on day six. But something feels different. With weapons like Fattah now in the mix, the risks are far bigger.

So, what does the missile tell us? Fattah not only causes damage, it demonstrates power projection. Tehran wants to show that its arsenal is getting faster, smarter and harder to stop. And while Israel’s jets reached deep into Iran, Tehran’s message is – you are no longer untouchable either.

The launch, the footage and the escalation have stirred responses worldwide. Some governments have called for restraint. Others are watching and calculating. With Russia bogged down in Ukraine and the United States already involved, no one wants another front. But no one wants to look weak either.

Missiles force countries to rethink their defenses. They challenge assumptions. And when shared across news feeds and WhatsApp groups, they also shape public perception.