Meet Hillel Neuer: Human Rights Lawyer Who Humiliated Pakistan In 4 Seconds At UN Over Terrorism

A recent emergency session at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) saw a sharp and unexpected turn when renowned human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer directly called out Pakistan and Qatar over their alleged support for terrorism, in a moment that went viral within hours.

The meeting was convened following an Israeli airstrike in Doha, Qatar, targeting senior Hamas figures. Qatar, known for its ongoing mediation efforts in the Gaza ceasefire talks, faced intense scrutiny for simultaneously harbouring Hamas leaders on its soil.

Taking the floor, Neuer, who serves as Executive Director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based NGO, delivered a scathing critique of Qatar’s dual role. Sharing the clip later on X (formerly Twitter), he asked pointedly, “If you don’t want targeted bombings of terrorists in your capital, why do you harbour terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas’ propaganda arm? Why do you act as a mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?”

Today at the U.N. I asked Qatar: “If you don’t want targeted bombings on terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas' non-stop propaganda arm? Why do you act as mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?” https://t.co/xi2EZlC5B7 pic.twitter.com/tTghv5JK4U — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 10, 2025

Neuer also called out the perceived double standards within the international community. Referring to global condemnation of Israel’s actions, he highlighted the contrasting reaction to the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden by the United States in Pakistan.

“The UN Secretary-General at the time called it justice, and France hailed it as a victory for democracies. How is this different?” Neuer asked.

The most striking moment came when Neuer mentioned Pakistan’s long-standing ties to terrorist groups. As he outlined Qatar’s support for Hamas since 2012, he was interrupted by a Pakistani delegate, who accused him of violating UN norms and levelling baseless allegations. However, the chair allowed Neuer to continue.

With just seconds left, Neuer delivered a stinging rebuke, “Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror.”

The remark, lasting only four seconds, left Pakistan visibly embarrassed on the global stage and ignited widespread reaction online. Neuer’s blunt accusation placed Islamabad directly under the spotlight, challenging its narrative before the international community.

Not First Time Pakistan Has Been Called Out

This wasn’t the first instance of Neuer or UN Watch confronting Pakistan at the UN. In 2020, the NGO clapped back at Islamabad after the Pakistani government posted on X:

“Blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable,” a statement perceived as defending the beheading of a French teacher in Paris by an Islamic extremist.

UN Watch responded sharply and said, “Your presence on the UN Human Rights Council is tolerable.”

As international criticism grows over states allegedly supporting extremism while seeking legitimacy on global platforms, Neuer’s intervention has reignited debate over the credibility of certain UN member states, and whether they truly uphold the principles they claim to defend.