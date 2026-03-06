Meet Israel's 'Blue Sparrow': 'Missile from space' that killed Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday marked one of the most significant escalations in the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran. According to a report by the New York Post, the strike was carried out using an advanced ballistic missile launched from a fighter jet. The weapon travelled to the edge of space before descending toward its target at extremely high speed, ultimately killing Khamenei.

The Blue Sparrow missile, used during Operation Epic Fury, has a range of about 1,240 miles (about 2,000 km) and follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory that briefly takes it beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. This flight path enables the missile to bypass many conventional air defence systems and strike its target with minimal warning.

Unlike conventional weapons, this missile operates on a different flight profile. After being launched, typically from a fighter aircraft such as an F-15, it ascends high into the atmosphere, reaches its peak altitude, and then rapidly descends toward Earth at extremely high speed to strike its target.

Blue Sparrow, a missile originally created to simulate enemy ballistic threats in air defence exercises. Part of Israel’s “Sparrow” missile family—which also includes the Black Sparrow and Silver Sparrow—it was initially designed to replicate Soviet-style Scud missiles used during the Gulf War. Over time, the weapon was modified for operational deployment. Measuring approximately 6.5 metres in length and weighing around 1.9 tonnes, it can be launched from fighter jets such as the F-15 Eagle.

After launch, a booster propels the missile far above the atmosphere, after which it descends along a steep, quasi-ballistic trajectory. This flight path significantly shortens the reaction time for air defence systems, making interception extremely challenging. Israeli sources cited by the New York Post reported that debris, believed to be from the missile, was later found in western Iraq, along what analysts suggest was its flight path toward Tehran.

Given its speed and unusual trajectory, the Blue Sparrow s regarded as especially effective for hitting high-value targets deep within well-defended areas.

Reports indicate that the strike targeted a location where Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials had gathered, resulting in their deaths. The impact of the missile and the ensuing explosion were extremely powerful, scattering fragments of the weapon and other debris across the surrounding area.

The operation underscored years of Israeli intelligence work and strategic planning, as Khamenei had long been viewed by Israel as the key architect of Iran’s regional military strategy and its nuclear ambitions.