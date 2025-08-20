Meet Krishangi Meshram – The 21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Youngest Solicitor In UK

New Delhi: Indian-origin law graduate Krishangi Meshram has become one of the youngest solicitors in England and Wales at just 21.

Born in West Bengal and raised in the ISKCON Mayapur community, she presently resides in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She started her legal studies at The Open University in Milton Keynes at the age of 15 and completed her degree with First Class Honours in Law by 18, becoming the youngest law graduate in the university’s history.

Talking about her journey, she said, “I am incredibly thankful that The Open University gave me the opportunity to begin my LLB studies at the age of 15. It was during my studies that I not only laid the academic foundation for my legal career but also discovered a deep and lasting passion for the law.”

The Open University highlighted her achievement in a feature this week titled ‘Law grad Krishangi makes history once again’.

Meshram completed her secondary education at an international school in Mayapur before enrolling in her law degree. She earned LLB in just three years, paving the way for her early entry into the legal profession.

In 2022, she joined an international law firm and has since expanded her legal knowledge through global programmes at Harvard Online and professional experience in Singapore.

Her interests span fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence and private client services, including wills and probate. She aims to provide specialised legal services to both businesses and individual clients.

Looking ahead, Meshram intends to work with top law firms in the United Kingdom or the UAE, focusing on emerging digital technologies and client-focused legal solutions.