Meet Mojtaba Khamenei – Iran’s new supreme leader

US-Israel vs Iran War: Days after his father was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike that led to widespread war across West Asia, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed Iran’s new supreme leader. The 56-year-old cleric now assumes full authority over the Islamic Republic at a time of intense military activity and political pressure.

The deadly strike that claimed his father also killed his mother, wife and one of his sisters, though he was reportedly not at the site and survived the attack.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the 88-member clerical body responsible for appointing the country’s supreme leader, called on citizens to rally behind the new leader and maintain unity. In a statement shared on state media, the assembly said Mojtaba was chosen through a decisive vote. It urged elites, scholars and students in seminaries and universities to pledge allegiance to the new leadership.

A low-profile rise to power

Mojtaba has never run for office or faced a public vote. But for decades, he has been a prominent person within the inner circle of his father, building strong connections to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the country’s powerful paramilitary force.

In recent years, his name increasingly appeared among potential successors, though he rarely spoke publicly or engaged in political debates. Many Iranians have not heard him address the nation, despite his rise in the theocratic establishment.

Suggesting that the country may not seek negotiations or compromises in the near term as the ongoing war enters its second week, observers say that his appointment points to the continued influence of “hardline” factions within Iran’s government.

Accusations and controversies

For nearly two decades, Mojtaba Khamenei has been linked by critics to the alleged violent suppression of protesters in Iran. Reformist groups first accused him of involvement in manipulating elections and using the IRGC’s Basij forces to quell demonstrations during the 2009 Green Movement. It followed the controversial re-election of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Basij forces have since played central roles in responding to protests across the country, including incidents earlier this year in which human rights organisations say thousands of civilians were killed during confrontations with state forces. The Iranian government has consistently blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and “rioters”, claiming that the United States and Israel were funding and training opposition groups.

Military and religious background

Mojtaba developed ties to the IRGC early in life, serving in the Habib Battalion during multiple operations in the Iran-Iraq War. Many of his peers from that period later rose to key positions in Iran’s security and intelligence agencies.

Despite international sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, he is reported to have amassed substantial financial interests abroad, including complex networks to move funds through associates and insiders tied to the Iranian state.

Reports have linked him indirectly to economic entities such as Bank Ayandeh, whose dissolution last year contributed to rising inflation and economic stress for ordinary Iranians.

His religious rank has also been a topic of discussion. Mojtaba is a hojatoleslam, a mid-level clerical rank, rather than an ayatollah. When his father became supreme leader in 1989, he also did not have the highest clerical rank, and the law had been changed to allow him to take the position, a situation that could be repeated for Mojtaba.

Uncertain times ahead

The appointment comes as Iran reinstates nationwide internet blackouts and strict controls on information flow during ongoing US-Israeli airstrikes across the country. It is unclear how the new leadership will manage the escalating war, political unrest and the country’s future trajectory.

Analysts believe his rise is not only a continuation of his father’s policies but also an indication of Iran’s intent to maintain a hardline approach in the region.