Indian-origin lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani is all set to become a New York City mayor after securing a victory in the Democratic primary race, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo.

He is a state assemblyman from Queens and the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani.

After securing the victory against former governor Andrew Cuomo, New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani said that he is "honoured" to be the Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City.

"In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it's done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City," he said in a post on X.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, is a New York State Assemblymember and a prominent leader as first-choice votes are tallied in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary. He holds the distinction of being the first South Asian man, the first Ugandan, and only the third Muslim ever elected to the New York State Assembly.

Mamdani is the son of renowned Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indo-Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani and was born in Uganda. His diverse heritage and groundbreaking political career have made him a significant figure in New York’s progressive political landscape.

(With ANI inputs)