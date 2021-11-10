Meet Philanthropist Matthew Gallagher Who Is Striving to Free the Community of Drug Abuse and Homelessness

America is surely a generous nation, but there is a huge segment of wealthy people who believe they are not morally obligated to give charity considering the hefty amounts of taxes they pay to the government.

Owner of a multi-million dollar company, engineer by profession, Matthew Gallagher is a philanthropist who understands the dire need of raising funds for these issues and investing in building skills and resources that could create a better society. He is an advocate for change and knows for a fact that these issues reflect the future of America.

Drug abuse and homelessness are two issues that are close to Matthew Gallagher. They are a part of his childhood; they are almost “home” to him. Raised by parents who struggled with addiction and living a part of his life homeless and residing in trailer parks, he understands the helplessness of children in poverty. It took years for Matthew to climb his way up and out of poverty, and create a massive watch business from scratch. He hoped to escape and create a better life for his kids and aspired to leave behind a legacy.

Today his watch club is not just all about watches. People from all walks of life and circles are gathered and share a bond that is often highlighted when one of the club members requires help. The club has raised money for social disaster victims, poverty-stricken families, troubled individuals, and many more such causes. His achievement of managing over $100 million in sales made him further realize the social obligation of returning to the community. He further played his part by announcing a flash sale that helped raise $50,000 for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Texas and Louisiana in August 2017. Gallagher personally headed a team in Houston to help the affected community.

“We're not changing the world selling watches to people, but if I can use this platform for good, I will use the company to do charitable work, I will always use Watch Gang to benefit people”

Matthew is also highly vocal about drug abuse and its repercussions on families. He also opposes the government's funding plans that focus on providing and building homes for the homeless, instead of providing them therapy and addiction treatments that will help them work and earn for themselves. He supports a nonprofit organization, My Friend’s Place which aims to create wellness and self-sufficiency for such people. Matthew firmly believes that providing homes to the homeless is secondary to providing them with mental health care and guiding them to self-sufficiency.