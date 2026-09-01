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Meet Priya Adhikari, Nepal's first woman helicopter captain rescuing flood victims

Adhikari, 40, has flown around 100 rescue missions in less than a week, as floods and mudslides across Nepal and Tibet have killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands missing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Meet Priya Adhikari, Nepal's first woman helicopter captain rescuing flood victims
Image Credit: Priya Adhikari

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Meet Priya Adhikari, Nepal's first woman helicopter captain rescuing flood victims
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