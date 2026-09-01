As Nepal battles the aftermath of devastating floods and mudslides, Priya Adhikari, the country's first woman helicopter captain, has been flying almost non-stop to rescue survivors from some of the worst-hit areas. Adhikari, 40, has flown around 100 rescue missions in less than a week, as floods and mudslides across Nepal and Tibet have killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands missing.
Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, an exhausted Adhikari described the scale of the disaster as unlike anything she had witnessed before. “Most of us are so exhausted because of all the flights we've been doing. We've been trained for this,” she said.
Around 20 helicopters have been operating over Timure village in Nepal's flood-hit Rasuwa district, where many people remain missing.
Adhikari said the pilots have to remain in constant radio contact as they coordinate rescue efforts. At times, five or six helicopters are landing at the same location to evacuate survivors.
The conditions on the ground make the missions particularly dangerous. Thick mud in several areas means helicopters cannot safely land and shut down. Pilots therefore have to keep their aircraft powered throughout the rescue, Adhikari said.
The scenes from the air have also been difficult to process.
Flying over Timure, she saw bodies scattered across the area after the flash floods. More than 200 survivors were evacuated during the first two days, with five or six helicopters, including Army Augusta helicopters, taking part in the operation.
“Everything is gone. Five hydropower projects are gone, lives are gone,” she said.
Amid the destruction, Adhikari said the sight of survivors gives her a reason to keep going. “Every time I go and land I see people around and waving at them,” she said. “I say, you survived.”
She said the people rescued are strangers, but that does not make the missions any less emotional.
“They are not my relatives,” Adhikari said, describing the emotions she experiences after seeing both survivors and bodies from the air.
She also said the scale of the flash floods was even greater than Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake.
Adhikari became Nepal's first woman helicopter captain after taking an unusual route into aviation, an industry that has traditionally been dominated by men.
She studied environmental science and later worked as cabin crew. A helicopter joyride eventually changed the direction of her career and inspired her to pursue flying.
She travelled to the Philippines for helicopter training, where she completed the required flying hours to become a captain. She became a full-time helicopter pilot in 2017.
Adhikari later specialised in high-altitude rescue flying, carrying out search-and-rescue missions in the Himalayas and helping rescue injured climbers from Mount Everest. She has flown rescue missions at altitudes of up to around 6,200 metres.
Early in her career, Adhikari faced doubts from people who questioned whether a woman could become a helicopter captain.
She eventually proved them wrong, becoming Nepal's first woman to hold the position.
Years of high-altitude flying and rescue work have prepared her for dangerous missions. But even that experience has been tested by the scale of the current disaster.
Despite the exhaustion and the risks, Adhikari continues to fly into some of Nepal's worst-affected areas.
“We’ve been trained for this,” she said.
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