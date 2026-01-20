Meet Russia’s Big Aviation Bet on India’s Expanding Airline Market

New Delhi: Russia is stepping up its push into India’s fast-growing aviation market by offering a wider range of civil aircraft. The proposal goes beyond regional jets to include modern narrowbody and long-range aircraft for India’s busiest air routes.

After offering the SJ-100 regional jet and the Il-114 turboprop, Moscow has now placed the MS-21 and the long-range Tu-214 on the table as cost-effective solutions for India’s expanding domestic and international networks.

The proposal shows Russia’s intent to position itself as a full-spectrum aviation partner at a time when Indian airlines are adding routes, capacity and new aircraft at record speed.

A Layered Offer

Moscow’s approach is built around covering every tier of India’s aviation ecosystem. At the entry level, the SJ-100, a 90 to 110 seat regional jet earlier known as the Superjet, and the Il-114 turboprop are being pitched for short-haul connectivity.

These aircraft are aligned with India’s UDAN regional connectivity programme, which focusses on linking smaller cities through affordable and frequent services.

The Il-114 has been highlighted as particularly suitable for routes between 500 km and 1,500 km. Its rugged design and lower operating costs are seen as a fit for Tier-2 and Tier-3 city pairs where demand is consistent and margins are tight.

High-Density Trunk Routes

For India’s busiest domestic sectors and short-to-medium international routes, Russia is promoting the MS-21 as a modern narrowbody capable of competing with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families. Designed for high-efficiency operations on routes exceeding 3,000 km, the aircraft is being positioned as a profitable platform for hub-to-hub travel.

The MS-21 is being pitched as a connector between India’s major metro airports and destinations across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and large parts of Asia. Newer versions of the aircraft, including the MS-21-310, feature indigenous PD-14 engines and advanced composite wings.

These features highlight Russia’s push for technological self-reliance following Western sanctions and point to a long-term commitment to sustaining the programme.

Long-Range Narrowbody Option

The most striking part of the proposal is the Tu-214, a long-range narrowbody originally developed to compete with the Boeing 757 and Airbus A321. With the Boeing 757 no longer in production, Russia is increasing serial manufacturing of the Tu-214 to serve airlines looking for point-to-point long-haul capability without moving to widebody aircraft.

In operational terms, the Tu-214 offers a range of roughly 4,340 km to 6,500 km depending on payload. From Indian airports, this allows nonstop flights to major destinations across Asia and the Middle East, including Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel. Cities in Japan, South Korea and parts of East Africa, such as Ethiopia, also fall within reach.

The aircraft’s maximum payload capacity of 25.2 tonnes supports dense passenger layouts as well as mixed passenger-cargo operations. This flexibility is being marketed as an advantage for Indian airlines seeking to boost cargo revenue along with passenger traffic.

Export Markets

To improve the Tu-214’s commercial appeal, Russia has launched a modernisation effort focussed on operating economics. From 2026, the aircraft is moving toward certification with a two-pilot cockpit.

Earlier versions required a three-member flight crew, including a flight engineer, which raised costs compared to Western competitors.

The change to a two-pilot configuration aligns the aircraft with current global standards and is intended to make it more attractive to export customers, including Indian carriers that prioritise efficiency and crew commonality.

Strategic Choices, Delivery Timelines

While the technical pitch is comprehensive, timelines for international deliveries is linked to Russia’s domestic needs. Production is presently being scaled up to support an import substitution strategy aimed at replacing Western aircraft within Russia’s own state-owned airlines.

Large export orders are expected only after domestic fleet requirements are met and manufacturing lines stabilise.

For India, the offer presents a strategic option to diversify its civil aviation fleet with non-Western aircraft across every operational segment. From short-haul turboprops to long-range narrowbodies, Moscow is positioning its aircraft portfolio as a cost-focused alternative for a market that continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the world.