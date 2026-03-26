Meet SPY-7 radar: The monster that spots real missiles and decoys and destroys before they hit

SPY-7 Radar: Japan has successfully tested the SPY-7 radar for its future ASEV warship. The 16,000-ton vessel will feature 128 missile cells and a 360-degree radar capable of tracking ballistic and hypersonic threats. By 2027, it will join the Japanese Navy as a formidable shield against Chinese and North Korean threats.

Japan is preparing to deploy a floating fortress at sea that even the most advanced US warships would have to respect. The 16,000-ton Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) has completed its first successful test of the SPY-7 radar, which is called the “brain” of the ship, in the American state of New Jersey. The radar’s capabilities have sent ripples through regional security circles.

Developed by Lockheed Martin, the SPY-7 is among the most advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars in the world. Its primary role is to detect and intercept ballistic missiles and hypersonic threats well before they reach Japanese territory. It features four stationary digital faces that provide full 360-degree coverage without moving, and its discrimination capability can distinguish real threats from decoys with extreme accuracy.

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The ASEV is a massive hunter, measuring 190 meters in length and equipped with 128 vertical launch missile cells. The SPY-7 radar allows the ship to track dozens of simultaneous threats, including ballistic missiles, decoys and hypersonic vehicles, while guiding interceptors to hit their targets with precision. Its digital and software-updatable architecture means it can adapt to emerging threats without hardware changes, giving Japan a future-proof defense platform.

The ship’s arsenal includes SM-3 Block IIA missiles, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, SM-6 missiles that engage incoming missiles and aircraft during the terminal phase, long-range Tomahawk missiles for striking enemy ground targets and upgraded Type 12 anti-ship missiles built to neutralise hostile vessels.

With a displacement of over 16,000 tons at full load and a top speed exceeding 30 knots, the ASEV is designed to operate a mobile and heavily armed fortress capable of covering all directions simultaneously.

Japan is building these vessels as a strategic alternative to its Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system. The first ship is expected to join the Japanese Navy in 2027, followed by the second in 2028. They will together provide a mobile and high-tech shield against missile threats from China and North Korea.

The SPY-7 radar’s Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) technology allows it to detect and differentiate real missiles from decoys at long distances. Its digital and scalable design enables it to track hypersonic glide vehicles and other advanced aerial threats effectively.

With the SPY-7 radar and the ASEV warship, Japan is setting a new benchmark in naval missile defense. The platform combines intelligence, precision and mobility and allows it to intercept thousands of incoming threats before they reach Japanese shores.