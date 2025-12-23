Bangladesh Politics: In a significant development for Bangladesh's political scenario, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleeda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, is planning to return home to Bangladesh on December 25, ahead of the General Elections in the nation.

The homecoming of the former PM’s son comes as Bangladesh has witnessed protests and high-profile shootings. Just days after the assassination of Bangladeshi activist Inqaib Moncho leader Osman Hadi, another political leader from the Jatiya Sramik Shakti, an affiliate of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in broad daylight in Khulna on Monday.

Who Is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman has been living in exile in London. He was arrested in 2007, and after he was released from prison in the following year, 2008, he travelled to the United Kingdom with his family for medical treatment and has remained there since.

Why Is Tarique Rahman Returning Home?

Tarique Rahman's mother and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia have been undergoing treatment at a Hospital in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife in political circles over the timing of Tarique Rahman’s return ahead of the general elections. According to ANI, the BNP is making special arrangements to mark his homecoming, as he is expected to play a major role in the party’s campaign for the upcoming polls.

Citing the Bangladesh Newspaper Prothom Alo, ANI reported that Tarique Rahman has applied for a travel pass to the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

Meanwhile, Hindu religious organisations and minority rights groups staged a demonstration in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday to condemn the lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man in Mymensingh, alleging growing religious extremism, attacks on minorities, and administrative inaction.

