New Delhi: Following the Indian Air Force’s recent approval to acquire Rafael Advanced Defence Systems’ Ice Breaker cruise missile, the Indian Navy has begun evaluating the weapon for its fleet of MH-60R ‘Romeo’ Sea Hawk helicopters. Sources familiar with the development indicate that this move could expand the Navy’s ability to neutralise maritime threats from helicopters operating far from India’s main fleet.

Bridging The Long-Range Void

When India procured 24 MH-60R Sea Hawks from the United States, the package included standard armaments such as AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Mk-54 lightweight torpedoes. However, the Indian Navy opted not to purchase the Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM), a system deployed by the US Navy for long-range anti-ship missions.

While highly effective, the NSM’s weight of around 407 kilograms left a gap in the Sea Hawk’s long-range strike potential within Indian service. With the Air Force now greenlighting the Ice Breaker, naval planners see an ideal opportunity to equip the helicopters with a comparable modern and stealthy missile system.

Weighing roughly 400 kilograms, the Ice Breaker fits comfortably within the Sea Hawk’s payload capacity without compromising flight performance, making it a practical choice for helicopter-launched standoff operations.

A Lighter, Effective Alternative

The search for a suitable missile is partly led by weight limitations in existing indigenous options. For instance, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) weighs over 600 kilograms and is primarily designed for fighter jets that make it unsuitable for helicopter deployment.

To maintain a potent helicopter strike capability, the Navy is exploring a mixed inventory of lighter indigenous and foreign missiles.

Enhancing India’s Missile Fleet

Planners envision combining the Ice Breaker with domestic systems like the DRDO Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR), which weighs around 380 kilograms and has a range of roughly 55 kilometres. In this setup, the Ice Breaker would provide a complementary standoff option with a reach of up to 300 kilometres, extending the Sea Hawk’s operational range beyond the domestic missile’s limits.

Advanced Technical Features

Classified as a fifth-generation long-range cruise missile, the Ice Breaker brings cutting-edge capabilities to India’s fleet. Open-source specifications indicate the system uses an Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker enhanced by artificial intelligence, enabling autonomous target acquisition and recognition (ATR). This allows the missile to identify hostile vessels even in congested maritime environments.

The missile also features stealth characteristics, a sea-skimming flight profile and resistance to electronic jamming to ensure reliability even in GNSS-denied scenarios. These traits make it extremely difficult for enemy radar and air defence systems to detect or intercept.

Sea Hawk Takes On Long-Range Strikes

Equipping the MH-60R with a stealthy, 300-kilometre range cruise missile could fundamentally change its role in the Indian Navy.

Traditionally focussed on anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance, the Sea Hawks would evolve into potent “ship-killers”, capable of striking enemy vessels from safe standoff distances well beyond the reach of hostile air defences.

Boosting Domestic Defence Production

The potential acquisition fits with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Reports indicate that the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rafael to manufacture variants of the Ice Breaker domestically, ensuring that the missile’s induction supports local defence manufacturing.

As the Navy advances its evaluation, the Ice Breaker stands out as a decisive upgrade, promising to transform the MH-60R into a strategic asset capable of projecting India’s maritime strike power across the Indo-Pacific.