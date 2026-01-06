Meet The Judge Who Will Decide Maduro’s Fate: 92-Year-Old Hellerstein Who Oversaw 9/11, Sudanese Genocide Cases

New York: The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has assigned 92-year-old senior judge Alvin Hellerstein to preside over the high-profile case of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Appointed in 1998 by then-President Bill Clinton, he has spent more than a quarter-century at Manhattan’s powerful federal court, which is regarded as one of the nation’s most influential legal institutions. Even at 92, he continues to hear major criminal, terrorism-related and national security cases.

He has a long record of handling some of the most consequential cases in recent US history. His career includes overseeing litigation related to the 9/11 attacks and cases involving the Sudanese genocide.

The assignment places one of the most consequential international prosecutions in recent years into the hands of a judge whose Orthodox Jewish background has long been public, and who has played a central role in some of the court’s most sensitive matters.

Hellerstein’s religious identity is rarely highlighted in mainstream coverage, but it has been talked about in Jewish and legal circles. He observes Jewish law while maintaining a reputation for strict judicial independence and meticulous adherence to federal procedure.

During Maduro’s arraignment on Monday (January 5), he emphasised the fairness of the proceedings. “It is my job to assure this is a fair trial. That is my job, and that is what I intend,” he said.

Born in New York City in 1933, Hellerstein earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at the Columbia University. He served in the US Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps before spending decades in private practice. Since joining the federal bench, he has has been an important face on the Southern District’s docket.

With Maduro now in US custody, federal proceeding has begun in Manhattan under Hellerstein’s supervision, placing the spotlight on a judge whose experience and meticulous approach have influenced some of the nation’s most important legal decisions.

Maduro, who was taken into custody following a dramatic attack on Venezuela by US forces earlier this week and brought to New York, faces sweeping federal charges, including narcotics trafficking, corruption and offenses connected to terrorism, according to US prosecutors.

The case has attracted global attention, with particular interest in Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, given Maduro’s long-standing alliance with Iran and his verbal attacks on Israel and Zionism.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is mulling over political and diplomatic consequences of Maduro’s detention. Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, told lawmakers he intends to explore every possible avenue to restore Maduro to power.

“My main function in the days to come… as president of this National Assembly, will be to resort to all procedures, all platforms and all avenues to bring back Nicolas Maduro Moros, my brother, my president,” he said, addressing the assembly.

The country has also moved quickly to ensure continuity in leadership. Delcy Rodriguez, 56, a labor lawyer with ties to the private sector and longstanding loyalty to the ruling party, has been formally sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, highlighting the family’s prominent role in the current political structure.

With Maduro detained in the United States pending trial, Venezuela’s government is navigating a complex legal and political landscape. The combination of Hellerstein’s oversight in New York and Rodriguez’s efforts at home sets the stage for a tense period of diplomatic negotiations and legal maneuvers.