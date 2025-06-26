Meet The Stealth Drones Backing Israel That Even Iran Fears – Powered by US Tech

New Delhi: After nearly two weeks of escalating hostilities, a fragile calm now blankets West Asia. The ceasefire, brokered by the United States following urgent diplomatic outreach, has taken hold, bringing a temporary halt to the exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel.

As peace prevails and there have been no new attacks in the last 48 hours, the spotlight is now on cutting-edge stealth drone technology of the United Staes, which – as always – left no stone unturned to back its ally Israel. Apart from being machines with wings, the drones are nearly invisible hunters designed to strike or spy without being seen. They are causing anxiety in Tehran’s defense circles.

Stealth drones are not your typical flying machines. Unlike standard Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that radar systems can easily detect, stealth drones are built to evade. Their body shape, coating and engine design make them extremely difficult to track. They fly low, fast and silent. They can cover thousands of kilometres. They can hover above enemy territory, capture detailed intelligence with high-resolution cameras and sensors and if needed, strike with precision.

Drones That Could Tip the Balance

Among the most feared are America’s RQ-170 Sentinel and the more elusive RQ-180, both built with stealth at their core. The RQ-170 has already operated in high-risk areas like Afghanistan, Pakistan and even Iran itself. In 2011, Iran claimed it captured one, but since then, the platform has only become more advanced.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie is another name surfacing in military circles. Built for speed and surprise, it can fly alongside fighter jets in combat missions and costs significantly less than manned aircraft. Its stealth frame makes it difficult for radar systems to trace.

Then there is the MQ-25 Stingray, the U.S. Navy’s newest stealth drone, which can launch from aircraft carriers, refuel jets mid-air and carry out intelligence missions – all while remaining undetected.

Why This Matters to Israel

For Israel, which faces constant threats from Iran-backed groups and missile systems, access to American stealth drones is a game-changer.

The two nations already share deep military ties. The United States provides defense assistance, satellite intelligence and cutting-edge technology to Tel Aviv.

In past operations, Israel has benefited from U.S. drone intelligence. If the conflict with Iran escalates once again, drones like the RQ-170 or XQ-58A could give Israel a crucial edge in identifying Iranian movements in advance or neutralising threats silently.

Iran’s Growing Concern

Iran has reason to worry. While it has developed drones of its own, including kamikaze-style UAVs and surveillance systems, they lack the sophistication and stealth of American models. The idea of an undetected aircraft hovering over its airspace – relaying real-time visuals, ready to strike at critical infrastructure – poses a challenge Iran is not fully equipped to counter.

In modern warfare, visibility can mean vulnerability. And the drones Israel now has access to are built to remain invisible. That alone is enough to shake up Tehran’s defense calculations.