Meet Ukraine’s First Woman PM – Rising From The Rubble, She Now Takes The Helm Of A Wartime Nation

The story so far: Kyiv woke to a warm July morning on 17, its sunlight spilling over the golden dome of the Verkhovna Rada. In front of the Parliament building, Yulia Svyrydenko took her place no longer as a minister or economic strategist, but now Ukraine’s new prime minister. A nation under siege by war, which is scarred by loss and tested by time, turns to her leadership with cautious hope.

She becomes Ukraine’s 19th prime minister at a defining moment. As June ends, so does Denys Shmyhal’s five-year tenure. What follows is a transition of power, vision, voice and urgency. Svyrydenko steps in not as a populist, nor a wartime orator, but as a calm and calculated technocrat. She is an economist by training, a builder of frameworks and a problem-solver in the middle of crisis.

Her path to this moment has been decades in the making. Born on Christmas Day in 1985 in Chernihiv, Svyrydenko was a standout student at Kyiv’s State University of Trade and Economics. With a master’s degree in antitrust management, she started in the private sector before transitioning to public service in 2011. Her early years saw her posted to China and later advising regional governments on economic growth.

By 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took notice. He brought her into a socio-economic working group during early peace dialogues, later elevating her to deputy head of the Presidential Office. In November 2021, months before Russia’s full-scale invasion, she became deputy prime minister and minister of economy.

Then came war.

Instead of retreating, she helped Ukraine navigate one of its darkest periods. She played a pivotal role in securing a U.S.-Ukraine Reinvestment Fund in 2022, unlocking funding for rebuilding and tapping into Ukraine’s mineral wealth. This year, she carried Ukraine’s case to Rome, securing 11 billion euro in recovery pledges from Western partners.

President Zelenskyy formally nominated her on July 14. Three days later, 262 members of Parliament voted in favour. She became the first woman to lead Ukraine’s government during wartime.

Her mandate is steep. Ukraine faces a $19 billion fiscal hole. Artillery shells continue to fall. But she has already laid out her battle plan – deeper fiscal reforms, deregulation, privatisation and a push to manufacture at least half of Ukraine’s military equipment domestically within six months. She aims to speed up EU integration and deepen military ties with the United States.

In her first message on X, she wrote, “Our Government sets its course toward a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations – military, economic and social. My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life. War leaves no room for delay.”

With that, a new chapter begins.