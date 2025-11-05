Meet Zohran Mamdani, New York’s Youngest Mayor Ever: How Nehru Inspired Him And What He Said About Trump

New Delhi: Zohran Mamdani has won the mayoral race in New York City. At 34, he will become the youngest mayor in over a century and the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the position.

Supporters erupted in celebration as his victory was confirmed, shouting his name, Zohran, over and over while hugging and congratulating each other with joy.

The main contest for mayor was between Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo, who, after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, ran as an independent candidate. Republican Curtis Sliwa was also in the race.

Sliwa conceded defeat and congratulated Mamdani, saying, “Now, we have an elected mayor. I wish him well. If he does well, we all do well.”

Mamdani’s Victory Speech

Mamdani celebrated with his campaign team and thanked his parents and wife from the stage. He began his victory speech by invoking former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He drew inspiration from the historic "Tryst with Destiny" speech of first Indian prime minister, delivered on the eve of India's independence in 1947.

"Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru. A moment comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new," Mamdani said, echoing Nehru's words.

He declared, “Friends, we have uprooted a political dynasty.” Addressing his opponent, he said, “I wish Andrew Cuomo only personal well-being. Tonight is the last time I mention him.”

He said voters had chosen change, signalling hope for better living conditions in the city. Speaking about his parents, he said, “I am who I am because of you. I am proud to be your son.”

To his wife Rama Duvaji, he said, “In this moment and every moment, I want only you by my side.”

In a half-hour speech, he also criticized President Donald Trump, who had urged voters not to support him. Mamdani promised to fulfill all campaign commitments, including free bus service, universal childcare and measures to control rising living costs.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born in 1991 in Kampala, Uganda. His middle name “Kwame” honours the Ghanaian revolutionary and first Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah.

He is the son of renowned Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University Professor Mahmood Mamdani.

Mamdani spent his early years in Kampala before moving to South Africa at age five. His father taught at the University of Cape Town. Mamdani attended the historic St. George’s Grammar School in Cape Town and later moved to New York at age seven, studying at Bronx High School of Science.

He graduated in 2014 from Bard College with a degree in African Studies. He became a US citizen in 2018.

Mamdani’s Political Journey

Before entering politics, Mamdani worked as a social activist. In Queens, New York, he served as a foreclosure counsellor, helping low-income families at risk of losing their homes.

Witnessing the struggles of these families, he realised that policy issues, not just financial problems, were holding them back. This inspired him to enter politics to change laws affecting everyday people.

In 2020, he contested his first election from New York State Assembly’s 36th District in Astoria, Queens, on the Democratic Socialists of America ticket. He won and became the first South Asian and first socialist representative in the Assembly.

In the Democratic mayoral primary, he surprised many by defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was attempting a political comeback after resigning in 2021 because of sexual harassment allegations.

After his win, Mamdani said, “Tonight we made history. As Nelson Mandela said, ‘It always seems impossible until it is done.’ Friends, we did it. As your Democratic nominee, I will serve as mayor of New York City.”

Controversies And Criticism

Mamdani has previously criticised Israeli policies and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In May 2025, he refused to attend a hypothetical press event with Modi, citing the 2002 Gujarat riots and comparing Modi to Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war criminal”.

His comments drew backlash from some Indo-American communities, although the Supreme Court of India cleared Modi of all charges in June 2022, accepting a special investigation report.

Mamdani has also expressed support for Palestinian rights and distanced himself from Israel’s policies, calling for equality and condemning any system that divides citizens by religion.

Attacks On Muslim Identity

After his primary win, he faced attacks on his Muslim identity. Republican Congressman Andy Ogles wrote to the Justice Department, demanding Mamdani’s citizenship be revoked.

He addressed these Islamophobic attacks, sharing threats he received during his campaign. He told MSNBC, “This happens regularly, based on my name and faith. It is very difficult. My victory shows that being a Muslim is the same as being part of any other religion.”

Even during Eid, Republican Representative Nancy Mace shared a picture of Mamdani in traditional attire with a comment recalling 9/11, highlighting persistent scrutiny.

Mamdani was nine years old when 9/11 happened and was living in Manhattan at the time.