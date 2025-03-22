Mehul Choksi Spotted In Belgium; Planning To Relocate To Switzerland Under Humanitarian Shield: Report

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is reportedly living with his Preeti Choksi in Belgium's Antwerp. His wife is a citizen of Belgium and the Indian authorities are aware of his whereabouts, reported the Associates Times. The report claimed that Indian authorities are in touch with the Belgian agencies for the repatriation of Choksi.

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, 65, is currently residing in Belgium after securing an "F residency card" on November 15, 2023. Reports indicate that he obtained this status with assistance from his Belgian national wife. This residency permit allows non-EU nationals legally staying in Belgium to have their spouse accompany or join them under specific conditions. The report claimed that Choksi allegedly used forged papers to gain the Belgian residency.

Reports indicate that Mehul Choksi may be considering relocating to Switzerland for medical treatment at Hirslanden Klinik Aarau, a cancer hospital. He appears to be exploring the possibility of citing humanitarian grounds as a reason to avoid extradition to India.

Choksi fled India in January 2018 after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case came to light. Choksi is facing charges from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a Rs 13,850 crore fraud linked to Punjab National Bank (PNB). He had earlier escaped to Antigua and Barbuda, a Caribbean nation, where he holds citizenship. However, he later traveled abroad for medical treatment while retaining his Antiguan citizenship. On March 19, Antigua and Barbuda’s foreign minister, EP Chet Greene, confirmed this development to news agency ANI.

In December 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed parliament that assets worth Rs 22,280 crore had been recovered or sold to repay the debts of fugitives, including Choksi.