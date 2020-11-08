हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Melania to divorce Donald Trump? Former aides claim she is 'counting the minutes'

Melania may divorce Donald Trump just as soon he leaves the White House. 

Melania to divorce Donald Trump? Former aides claim she is &#039;counting the minutes&#039;

Donald Trump who recently lost his US Presidential relection campaign to Joe Biden, could be more trouble. 

According to a claims by a former Trump administration aides, Melania Trump is 'counting the minutes until he is out of office and she can divorce him. These claims were published by The Daily Mail UK in a report on Sunday.

Ex-aide Stephanie Wolkoff who was appointed as senior advisor to the former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump claimed that the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House and that their marriage was 'transactional'.

While, another ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over, saying: 'Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.'

 

Melania Trump is famously said to have burst into tears when her husband triumphed in 2016, with her friends claiming she had never expected him to win.

Though Melania, 50, has said she has 'a great relationship' with her husband, 74 though frosty moments between the couple in public has been spotted.

Notably, Donald Trump's prenup agreement with his second wife Marla Maples holds that she can not publish any book or give interviews critical of him, it is presumed that Melania has had to agree to a similar code of silence.

Tags:
Donald TrumpMelania TrumpWhite House
  85,07,554Confirmed
  1,26,121Deaths

  4,98,74,349Confirmed
  12,51,031Deaths

