‘Melania’: Trump’s trump card? Why US First Lady’s $75 million documentary has everyone talking

Washington: As President Donald Trump faces economic uncertainty, escalating tensions with Iran and a wave of deportation raids, First Lady Melania Trump is stepping into the spotlight on the big screen.

A documentary titled ‘Melania’ tracks the First Lady over 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration in January 2025. Promising unprecedented access, the film highlights her routines, fashion choices, diplomatic engagements and the complex choreography of Secret Service protection.

In a moment captured in the trailer, Melania tells Trump over the phone, “Hello, Mr. President, congratulations.”

When asked if she had watched his inauguration speech, she responds, “I did not, I will see it on the news.”

Amazon MGM Studios secured the rights to the film for $40 million, along with a $35 million marketing campaign that included a projection of the trailer onto Las Vegas’ Sphere. Reports indicate the deal also includes a related docuseries to follow later in the year, exploring her priorities such as foster care initiatives.

Producer Marc Beckman emphasised that Melania guided the creative direction. “This is not a political film at all,” he said, adding that viewers will also catch glimpses of the president’s sense of humour.

She herself served as executive producer, reportedly receiving 70 percent of her $40 million share, giving her substantial editorial control over the project.

The documentary had a private screening at the White House on January 24 for around 70 guests, including business leaders. It will officially hit theaters on Friday (January 30), showing on about 1,600 screens worldwide, including 1,500 in the United States, with special Thursday previews in select theaters to create excitement.

Despite the grand launch, advance ticket sales suggest lukewarm interest. Estimates for the opening weekend in North America range from $1 million to $5 million, far below the film’s massive outlay. Cinema operators in the United Kingdom have reported “soft” sales. Social media has been quick to poke fun at near-empty screenings.

Industry analysts have compared it to past documentaries. Michael Moore’s 2004 film 'Fahrenheit 9/11' had a $6 million budget and earned about $24 million in its opening weekend, or $41 million when adjusted for inflation.

Other politically charged documentaries, including Matt Walsh’s 'Am I Racist?' and Dinesh D’Souza’s '2016: Obama’s America', got far higher box office returns on much smaller budgets.

The film was directed by Brett Ratner, who is known for the 'Rush Hour' franchise. His return to filmmaking follows a period of controversy due to sexual assault allegations from 2017, which he has denied.

Beckman described Ratner as “one of the most talented directors of our lifetime” and added that he has a unique ability to connect emotionally with audiences.

'Melania' has also attracted political scrutiny. Observers say the huge budget and the documentary's producer fee raise questions about whether the project is meant to please the Trump administration.

Bloomberg reported that the Trump family generated around $1.4 billion from crypto ventures in their first year back in office, highlighting their ties to wealthy donors and business interests. Some critics have called the Amazon acquisition a calculated move to gain influence.

International reactions have varied. In South Africa, leading cinema chains have pulled the documentary, citing “the current climate”, amid strained relations between Pretoria and the Trump administration.

Ted Hope, a former Amazon executive, described the purchase as unprecedented. “This has to be the most expensive documentary ever made that didn’t involve music licensing. How can it not be equated with currying favour or an outright bribe?” he asked.

With a $75 million price tag and global curiosity swirling, 'Melania' has quickly become one of the most talked-about and polarising documentaries in recent memory.