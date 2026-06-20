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The Unfiltered President: Why Trump’s digital volatility is a liability to global diplomacy

The social media slugfest involving Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump serves as a stark case study of how this shift, from institutional discourse to performative public combat, creates tangible diplomatic instability.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
The Unfiltered President: Why Trump’s digital volatility is a liability to global diplomacy
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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