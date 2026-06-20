/The Unfiltered President: Why Trump’s digital volatility is a liability to global diplomacy

World leaders are now forced to operate under the assumption that any interaction with Trump, whether private correspondence or a sideline meeting, could be publicised or distorted by the US President and can be used as a leverage for public spectacle. This shift does not simply harm personal relationships between heads of state; it erodes the collective security and economic coordination that define the modern global order. As long as Trump is the President of the United States, the stability of key bilateral alliances will remain in a state of chronic, unnecessary risk.