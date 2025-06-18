An innocent-looking interaction between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the 51st G7 Summit in Alberta has gone viral on the internet. During a private conversation on Monday, Meloni was spotted rolling her eyes when Macron leaned in to whisper in her ear, sending the internet into a frenzy of speculation and amusement.

This took place at a roundtable meeting as world leaders from the world's leading economies were discussing such crucial matters as trade, security, and technology. Sitting side by side amid a history of diplomatic discord, Macron leaned towards Meloni, putting his hand over his mouth to whisper. Meloni initially gave a thumbs-up but seemed clearly unimpressed at a second exchange, hiding her face before giving a dramatic eye roll.

The brief moment, captured on video, exploded across social media. One X user commented, “Meloni’s disdain for the globalist elite is iconic!” Another post read, “Macron whispers, and Meloni’s face says, ‘What is this guy on?’” The content of their conversation remains undisclosed, with neither leader commenting on the exchange.

WATCH: Georgia Meloni ROLLS HER EYES at France's President Emmanuel Macron.



The G7 is off to such a good start. Meloni is awesome, she can't hide her distain for the globalist elite. pic.twitter.com/yoo9eTA0ap — mistersunshinebaby (@mrsunshinebaby) June 16, 2025

The G7 Summit was again filled with drama as US President Donald Trump suddenly left on Monday evening, citing the growing tension between Iran and Israel, reports NPR. Trump had rejected Macron's statement about a ceasefire initiative, saying on Truth Social that his departure was not connected to any such deliberations. The rest of the G7 leaders released a collective statement calling for de-escalation in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The viral clip of Meloni's gesture continues to fuel online chatter, highlighting the underlying tensions among global leaders at the summit.