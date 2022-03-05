हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Member of Ukraine delegation executed for being Russian spy: Report

A member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation was killed on Saturday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which suspects that he was a Russian spy. This was reported by a number of media outlets and Telegram channels, though the information has not been officially confirmed yet.

Member of Ukraine delegation executed for being Russian spy: Report
Reuters Photo

A member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation was killed on Saturday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which suspects that he was a Russian spy. This was reported by a number of media outlets and Telegram channels, though the information has not been officially confirmed yet.

According to media reports, the SBU had evidence of Denis Kireev`s treason, including telephone conversations, UNIAN reported. Allegedly, Kireev was shot dead by the SBU during his arrest. He was suspected of treason.

Kireev was considered a creature of the oligarch Andrei Klyuev, an ally of former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to the Russian Federation, reports said.

"Kireev was actually killed right in the centre of Kiev. He was literally executed, shot in the head at the entrance of Pechersk Court," Mario Dubovikova, an independent political analyst, said.

From 2006 to 2008, Kireev worked at SCM Finance, where he held the position of Deputy General Director. He then worked for the Austrian company GROUP SLAV AG Klyuyev. From 2006 to 2012, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank.

From 2010 to 2014, according to the Klyuyevs’ quota, he held the position of First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank. Kireev also managed the Private Equity Fund and the Fixed Income Fund.

 

Russia-Ukraine warUkraine crisisRussiaUkraineSecurity Service of Ukraine
