'Mere speculation': Iran says no final decision on any deal with US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said reports suggesting a finalised agreement with the United States were "merely speculation," stressing that Tehran has not yet taken a final decision on any potential deal, CNN reported, citing Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

He added that Qatar and Pakistan were "active as mediators", but noted that "US actions are affecting the diplomatic process".

"From the beginning, the status of the negotiations was clear to us, and a large portion of the text had already been finalised. However, the Americans kept changing their positions," Baghaei said, as reported by IRNA and cited by CNN.

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He stressed that Iran had "proven that it does not compromise on what it has defined as its red lines" and confirmed, "So far, Iran has not reached a final decision regarding any agreement."

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Baghaei also cautioned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz had become "less secure because of US actions".

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that a "great settlement" had been reached that could bring the conflict with Iran to an end, saying the deal was close to being finalized. Trump also said that the Strait of Hormuz will officially open as soon as the "great" Iran settlement is signed, potentially as early as this weekend in Europe, where Vice President JD Vance is expected to represent him.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we're going to be subject to finalisation of documents. We should get done over the next few days. We'll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. When oil comes down, everything else comes down."

"Most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. We have a signing soon, and oh, the documents are in pretty final shape...that should be done pretty quickly," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran also condemned the US attacks on "Indian commercial vessels" that killed at least three Indian nationals, calling them "armed robbery and state piracy".

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei extended condolences to the families of the slain sailors and urged the international community to hold the United States accountable.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, "The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government."

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