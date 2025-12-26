'Merry Christmas To All, Including Dead Terrorists': Trump Says US Carried Out Multiple Deadly Strikes On ISIS In Nigeria

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that American forces had carried out what he described as a “powerful and deadly strike” against ISIS militants in north-west Nigeria.

Announcing the operation on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the strikes were ordered in response to what he called the “vicious killing” of Christians in the region. He has repeatedly warned in recent months that Christianity faces an “existential threat” in Nigeria and has accused the authorities of failing to curb violence against Christian communities.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in north-west Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries!” Trump wrote.

The US military’s Africa Command later confirmed on X that the strike was carried out at the request of Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS militants.

Trump said the United States would not tolerate extremist violence under his leadership. “I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he said.

He added that the strikes were conducted by what he referred to as the “Department of War”, saying, “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper.”

In a controversial remark, Trump wished “Merry Christmas” to everyone, including the militants killed in the strikes, adding that “there will be many more” if attacks on Christians continue.

Nigeria’s government has previously stated that armed groups in the country target both Muslims and Christians, and has pushed back against claims that violence is aimed solely at one religious group. Officials have said such assertions oversimplify a complex security situation and overlook efforts to protect religious freedom.

However, Nigeria has agreed to work with the United States to strengthen its security forces against militant organisations, Reuters reported.

Nigeria’s population is broadly divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south, with insurgency and criminal violence posing ongoing challenges across several regions.