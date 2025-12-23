BREAKING | Galveston Bay Crash: Search Continues For Final Passenger After Mexican Navy Flight Goes Down In Fog

NewsWorldBREAKING | Galveston Bay Crash: Search Continues For Final Passenger After Mexican Navy Flight Goes Down In Fog
A Mexican Navy medical flight carrying eight people, including a 1-year-old burn patient, crashed in Galveston Bay on Monday. Authorities have recovered 5 bodies as search efforts continue in heavy fog near the Galveston Causeway.
At least five fatalities have been reported among those who were aboard the Mexican Navy plane that went down into Galveston Bay during a critical health transport mission. This plane was carrying a young pediatric patient along with other passengers when the plane crashed near the Galveston Causeway.
