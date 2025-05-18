Mexican Navy Vessel Slams Into Brooklyn Bridge, Injuring Many As People Cling To Masts: Watch Shocking Video

A Mexican Navy training vessel with about 200 on board crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night, sending panic into the streets and setting off a frantic search and rescue effort in the East River. The ship, the ARM Cuauhtemoc, is said to have hit the bridge around 9 p.m., when a giant 147-foot mast on the ship collided with the lower part of the famous bridge. The collision has been referred to by authorities as a mass casualty incident, with several injuries and at least two in critical condition, according to initial news reports by The New York Post and The Mirror.

Casualties And Emergency Response

Emergency teams were sent to the area right away, and victims are now being brought to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Those who were severely injured are being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The authorities have not officially stated the total number of people injured.

The Cuauhtemoc, a steel-hulled tall ship belonging to the Mexican Navy and utilised for training, was traveling south on the East River at the time of the incident. The motive for being there and the route that took it under the bridge are still under investigation.

Videos Of The Incident Go Viral

A dramatic video of the instant that the ship hit the bridge has streamed on social media, with the vessel's mast crashing into the lower part of the bridge as onlookers stood in awe. A X (formerly Twitter) user posted, "Just watched the Brooklyn Bridge get smoked live by a boat with a massive Mexican flag."

Another blog post called the accident a "giant pirate ship" crashing into the bridge, and a third participant called it a "dazzling modern metaphor" since the ship, "blaring Mexican music and flying a massive Mexican flag," was dented by the Brooklyn Bridge.

Just watched the Brooklyn Bridge get smoked live by a boat with a massive Mexican flag pic.twitter.com/R8eJKwJaJ2 — Nelson Slinkard (@TheWillieNelson) May 18, 2025

About The Vessel

The ARM Cuauhtemoc, launched in 1982 and constructed in Bilbao, Spain, is a sail training ship employed by the Mexican Navy to train cadets in seamanship and navigation. The vessel is famous for its international goodwill voyages and attendance at maritime festivals worldwide.

Bridge Damage And Investigation

Authorities are now evaluating the strength of the Brooklyn Bridge's structure. No damage has so far been reported to the main road, though the full extent of the collision's effect on the bridge's lower deck and sea routes is still under assessment.

Incident Brings Back Memories Of Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The accident has been compared to the March 2024 Baltimore bridge collapse, in which a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six maintenance workers and causing a 1.6-mile-long span to collapse. That tragedy led to increased attention on maritime safety procedures and infrastructure weakness.

Next Steps

The investigation is being conducted by the US Coast Guard, New York City emergency responders, and officials from the Mexican Consulate. Maritime safety officials are also examining the conditions under which the tall ship was navigated underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, which has a vertical clearance of about 127 feet at mean high water.

No official announcement has been issued by the Mexican Navy, although updates are to be expected as the inquiry continues.