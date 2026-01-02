Mexico Earthquake Today: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Guerrero; President Sheinbaum Evacuates Briefing | SHOCKING VIDEO

A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude struck southern and central Mexico on Friday morning, January 2, causing Mexicans to rush outside and forcing President Claudia Sheinbaum to cut her first press conference of the year short.

Epicenter In Guerrero State

According to the National Seismological Service, the earthquake occurred around 7:58 am local time. It occurred near the town of San Marcos in the state of Guerrero, a state located in the south of the country, 92 kilometers (57 miles) northeast of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The earthquake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) as occurring at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 km). Although some international agencies initially reported it as magnitude 6.2, the national agency for Mexico later indicated it as magnitude 6.5.

Presidential Briefing Interruption

President Claudia Sheinbaum was in the middle of a daily briefing at the National Palace when the seismic alarm system started to wail. The President and reporters present immediately followed procedure and evacuated the room as the President and those with him also experienced the swaying motion of the building.

Sheinbaum resumed her briefing a short while later and told the public that she was in contact with the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado.

"We have mobilised all protocols regarding civil defense," the president said. "Luckily, there is no information on the magnitude one damage and victims in Guerrero and the capital," he explained.

Panic in the Capital The fact that Mexico City sits on top of a soil deposit lake bed meant the effects of the earthquake waves were heightened. Thousands of people, some of them in pajamas, streamed out of buildings and into the major avenues of the city, including the Paseo de la Reforma, as the warning system in the city gave the residents a precious seconds’ lead.

