Mexico Mass Shooting: 12 Dead, Multiple Wounded In Guanajuato Attack

New Delhi: A devastating mass shooting occurred in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, claiming the lives of at least 12 people. The attack took place in the city of Irapuato, where gunmen opened fire on a street celebration honoring St. John the Baptist.

According to the media reports, revelers were dancing and drinking in the streets when the shooting began, with videos showing panicked individuals fleeing the scene.

As per the Irapuato official, Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes, the death toll rose to 12, with around 20 others wounded. The victims included a 17-year-old minor, as reported by the attorney general's office in Guanajuato. Witnesses described the chaos as gunfire erupted, with people screaming and running to escape.

According to media reports, the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, condemned the attack, stating that an investigation is underway. "It is very unfortunate what happened. An investigation is underway," she said. The incident follows a similar tragedy last month in Guanajuato, where seven people were killed during a Catholic Church event in San Bartolo de Berrios.

Located northwest of Mexico City, Guanajuato has become one of Mexico's most violent states due to ongoing turf wars between criminal groups. The state recorded 1,435 homicides in the first five months of the year, more than double any other state. This recent attack highlights the growing concern over violence in the region.