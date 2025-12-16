Mexico: Seven Die In Crashing Of Small Aircraft During Emergency Landing Near Toluca Airfield | SHOCKING Video

A small charter plane crashed in central Mexico yesterday while trying to make an emergency landing and killed at least seven persons on board. The plane had flown out of the city of Acapulco and crashed in an industrial area outside of Toluca.

Emergency services are responding to the crash of a Cessna Citation III private jet near Toluca Airport, in San Pedro Totoltepec, State of Mexico.



The private jet, with registration XA-PRO crashed into an industrial warehouse, causing a large column of black smoke earlier… pic.twitter.com/oIhxu59CpY December 15, 2025

The tragic incident took place in San Mateo Atenco in an industrial area that is approximately 5 kilometers away from the Toluca airport and 50 kilometers west of Mexico City, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández has confirmed that the private plane had a total of eight passengers and two crew members. “Seven bodies have been recovered so far, and there are still efforts being made to search for the rest of the people,” Adrián Hernández said on Monday evening.

More details are awaited...