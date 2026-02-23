Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019837https://zeenews.india.com/world/mexicos-most-wanted-drug-lord-boss-el-mencho-killed-in-military-operation-3019837.html
NewsWorldMexicos most wanted drug lord El Mencho killed in military operation
MEXICO DRUG CARTEL

Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho' killed in military operation

The fugitive drug trafficker succumbed to serious injuries sustained in a military raid in the western state of Jalisco, as per the ministry. It also said El Mencho died during an air transfer to Mexico City. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 06:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho' killed in military operation Image Credit: ANI

Mexico’s most wanted drug lord Nemesio Rubn Oseguera Cervantes, the feared cartel leader famously known as "El Mencho", killed in a military operation in Mexico, the country's defence ministry has announced. 

The fugitive drug trafficker succumbed to serious injuries sustained in a military raid in the western state of Jalisco, as per the ministry. It also said El Mencho died during an air transfer to Mexico City. 

The criminal organisation led by El Mencho, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has expanded over the past decade to become the most dominant organised crime syndicate in Mexico, while also establishing itself as a significant supplier of illegal drugs to the United States.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Oseguera’s death triggered large-scale violence across several Mexican states, including Jalisco, where vehicles were set ablaze and armed men blocked highways.

These kinds of strategies are commonly employed by cartels in Mexico to hinder military operations.

Videos circulating widely on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta, while panicked travelers were seen running through the airport in the state capital.

In Guadalajara, burning vehicles were used to obstruct key roads.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro called on residents to stay indoors until authorities brought the situation under control.

This military operation by Mexican government came at a time when the country is facing immense pressure from the US President Donald Trump's administration to ramp up its drug trafficking crackdown.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel ties
India-Israel ties in focus: PM Modi’s message to Netanyahu before key talks
girls backpacks
Stylish Bags for Girls: Best Backpacks for School & Travel
Italian Food
Italian Cuisine Beginner Guide: Dishes That Make You Feel Like a Chef
India vs South Africa
Proteas Power: South Africa end India’s 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak
women jackets
Women’s Jackets for Style & Comfort
Wireless earbuds
Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Power & Performance
pakistan airstrikes in afghanistan
India slams Pakistan airstrikes; backs Afghanistan sovereignty
formal shirts
Formal Shirts Every Man Needs
formal shirts
Best Formal Shirts for Men That Define Confidence
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Miller, Jansen star as S Africa thrash India by 76 runs