Miami Police Arrest YouTuber Jack Doherty; Drugs Recovered In Search

YouTuber Jack Doherty was arrested in the Miami area early Saturday morning on charges including drug possession and obstructing traffic. The 22-year-old influencer was taken into custody after officers said he attempted to film content in the middle of a road, disrupting traffic, BBC reported.

Arrest documents shared by U.S. media stated that Doherty positioned himself in the roadway while recording a video and tried to interact with police officers. His actions reportedly caused a traffic blockage, prompting officers to intervene. When police approached him, Doherty was detained and later searched.

During the search, officers found what they described as “half of an orange oval-shaped pill with 3 imprinted on it, consistent with a Schedule II amphetamine.” Police also reported discovering three “suspected cannabis cigarettes” in his possession. Following the discovery, Doherty was booked on multiple charges related to drug possession and obstructing traffic, BBC reported.

Jack Doherty is widely known for creating attention-grabbing and often provocative content online. His videos frequently involve pranks, stunts, and confrontations with strangers. Some of his popular uploads feature titles such as “I got kicked off a cruise” and “I crashed into a cop car.” He is also known for videos where he approaches people on the street in a confrontational manner before stepping back behind a bodyguard.

Doherty has a large online following across social media platforms. He has more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, over 10 million followers on TikTok, and around 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

His arrest has drawn significant public attention, with many fans and online users reacting to the news by posting it on their stories. Some of them have even been mentioned back by Doherty himself. In one story he re-shared on Instagram, which showed a clip of his arrest being broadcasted on television, he wrote, “Someone download all the news clips and send them to me.”