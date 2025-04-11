Michelle Obama Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours And Life After The White House

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has spoken out about taking a step back from political events and the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage to Barack Obama.

Michelle shared that she's been consciously choosing to focus on her well-being and reclaiming control of her time, addressing the changes in her public presence since leaving the White House.

In a candid conversation with actress Sophia Bush on the Work In Progress podcast, Michelle Obama tackled persistent divorce rumours and opened up about how her priorities have shifted now that her daughters are grown. With a new phase of life unfolding, she’s embracing the freedom to focus on herself.

Her absence from major public moments—like Donald Trump's second inauguration and the recent funeral of former President Jimmy Carter—sparked speculation about trouble in her marriage. But Michelle put those whispers to rest.

"I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn't give myself that freedom. Maybe even as much as I let my kids live their own lives, I use their lives as an excuse for why I couldn't do something,"

Michelle explained that her decision to step away from certain public obligations was intentional and rooted in self-care.

"I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year, was a real big example of me, myself looking at something that I was supposed to do - you know, without naming names - and I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do."

She pointed out how difficult it is, especially for women, to put themselves first.

"That's the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with, like disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know - they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

Despite dialing back on some public roles, Michelle Obama is still deeply engaged in causes she cares about. From girls' education to political involvement, she continues to use her voice where it matters.

In her bestselling memoir 'Becoming,' Michelle has been open about the pressures her marriage faced, especially during Barack Obama’s presidency. She spoke about feeling isolated and emotionally drained at times, offering a rare, honest look into the life behind the curtain.

Even after leaving the White House, Michelle has remained a powerful presence in public life. She was a vocal supporter during the 2024 campaign, backing Kamala Harris and warning voters about the potential return of Donald Trump.

At a rally in Michigan, she said: "Please, please do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us."

Married for 32 years, Michelle and Barack Obama remain one of America’s most admired couples. They are parents to two daughters—Malia Ann and Natasha Marian—and continue to shape the nation's cultural and political landscape, even if from a little more distance than before.