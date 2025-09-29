Michigan Shooting: Who Was Thomas Jacob Sanford, Suspected Shooter In Church Incident?

Michigan Church Shooting: In a chilling shooting incident on Sunday in Grand Blanc, Michigan, US, at least four people were killed and eight others were injured after a shooter targeted a church and set the building on fire.

According to the news agency IANS, the incident occurred early Sunday (local time) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a small community northwest of Detroit. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that two additional bodies were recovered through debris at the burned-down church, police said Sunday evening.

IANS reported, citing Xinhua news agency, that Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told a press conference that the shooter drove his car into the church during a large service and opened fire on the crowd with an assault rifle.

Who Was Shooter In Michigan Church Incident?

The Grand Blanc Township Police Chief informed that the gunman was identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old. It has been reported that the suspect was a former US Marine. The veteran served in Iraq and deliberately set fire to the church.

IANS further reported, citing the police, that the suspect was killed by police after exchanging gunfire at the church. An investigation would be conducted, and the shooter's home and mobile records would be searched to determine his motive.

Michigan Shooting

Earlier, local police said in a statement that there were multiple victims in the shooting and the entire church was on fire, urging people to avoid the area as emergency response efforts continued. The wounded, including children, have been transported to local hospitals.

Trump On Michigan Shooting

US President Donald Trump said in a post on social media that he has been briefed on the "horrendous" church shooting. He said that the shooting "appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America" and that the FBI was on the scene. "This epidemic of violence in our country must end, immediately!"

Furthermore, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she was receiving updates on the shooting in Grand Blanc.

(with IANS inputs)