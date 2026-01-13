China’s Hurricane 3000 is a truck-mounted high-power microwave (HPM) weapon capable of disrupting drone swarms within a 3km range. First unveiled at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow and during China’s Victory Day parade in September 2025, it advances through testing without full PLA deployment, signalling Beijing's edge in electromagnetic warfare.

Developed by China's state-owned defence company Norinco, the Hurricane 3000 is a key part of their new air defence plan to protect against drones.

This mobile weapon system can take down entire groups of enemy drones quickly. For India, it raises concerns along the border with China, as it strengthens its sky defences.

What is Hurricane 3000?

Hurricane 3000 made its high-profile debut at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow and 2025 China Victory Day Parade.

Norinco initially did not disclose the technical specifications and operational details of the Hurricane 3000. That changed this month when the company first publicly shared key facts like its >3 km range against drone swarms via expert interviews and media disclosures.

These revelations confirm its role as a ‘hard kill’ High-Power Microwave (HPM) system, outpacing U.S. rivals like the Leonidas.

The Hurricane 3000 is a high-power microwave weapon system at its core. Unlike traditional air defence systems that rely on Kinetic interceptors and use fire missiles or bullets to hit targets, it uses electromagnetic waves to knock out drones.

“Its effective interception range exceeds 3 km against light and small unmanned aerial vehicles and drone swarms, placing it at the forefront of similar systems both domestically and internationally,” Norinco expert Yu Jianjun, in an interview with Shanghai-based news outlet Guancha, according to Firstpost.

Norinco's Hurricane 3000 eliminate drone threats first by spotting flying targets from far away using its radar, then special cameras lock on for exact tracking, effective for tiny or low drones that are hard to spot.​

Once locked, the truck blasts super-strong ‘microwave energy’ from its big antenna panel, hitting drones at light speed to burn out their electronics right away. This causes instant crashes by wrecking flight controls or circuits, a true "hard kill" unlike jammers that just confuse drones temporarily.

How does it give China an upper hand in Anti-Drone Technology?

Low per-shot costs and unlimited ammunition beat expensive missiles, ideal for endless drone swarms in conflicts. Minimal collateral damage suits dense areas, preserving high-end defences for bigger threats.

Unlike the traditional anti-drone weapons, which require firing each missile, which costs a fortune, and rapid-fire guns need constant ammunition supplies while struggling against tiny, nimble drones.

High-power microwave systems like Hurricane 3000 flip this with unlimited ammunition—just electricity, making it cost effective.

Hurricane 3000’s mobile truck design allows quick deployment and can be placed in difficult terrains. Its multi-sensor tracking ensures precise hits on small, low-flying UAVs, with instant "hard kill" via microwaves.

The technical advancement in Anti-drone weaponry gives Beijing leverage in the Indo-Pacific region and Taiwan, which relies on US-based missiles.

Still in the testing phase, the Hurricane 3000 will be deployed in China’s air-defence units, accelerating China's directed-energy lead over other nations.

