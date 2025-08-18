Mid-Air Scare: Condor Boeing 757 Carrying 273 Passengers Catches Fire After Bird Strike; Safely Lands In Italy | WATCH

New Delhi: A German Condor flight bound for Düsseldorf made an emergency landing in southern Italy after one of its engines caught fire mid-air, reportedly following a bird strike, marking yet another in-flight emergency involving a Boeing aircraft.

The Boeing 757-330 (registration D-ABOK), operating from Corfu (CFU) to Düsseldorf (DUS), encountered serious trouble shortly after take-off on Saturday evening (16 August). As it climbed out of Corfu International Airport around 8:00 pm local time, flames were seen erupting from its right engine, with witnesses describing a loud explosion-like sound.

A German Condor aircraft flying to Düsseldorf made an emergency landing in southern Italy due to engine failure caused by suspected bird strike.



The Condor Boeing 757-330 aircraft (D-ABOK) flying from Corfu (CFU) to Dusseldorf (DUS) started spitting flames right after the… pic.twitter.com/k4b0W0myqg — FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 17, 2025

The aircraft was carrying 273 passengers at the time. The pilot diverted to the Italian city of Brindisi, where the plane landed safely.

According to the Greek news outlet Phileleftheros, the incident unfolded at an altitude of roughly 1,500 feet. Witnesses on the island reported hearing a deafening noise as the aircraft passed over the port area, with some describing it as resembling an explosion. Locals and tourists captured video footage showing sparks and flames shooting from the engine.

The flight crew promptly shut down the affected engine to avoid further damage, while Corfu airport’s emergency services were placed on high alert.

Change Of Plan: Diversion To Brindisi

Although initial indications suggested the aircraft might return to Corfu, the captain chose instead to proceed on a single engine, informing authorities that the situation was under control. The Boeing climbed to around 8,000 feet before turning northwest towards Italy.

The plane landed safely at Brindisi Airport, where emergency responders were waiting. Passengers, mostly German holidaymakers, were provided hotel accommodation overnight. They were expected to resume their journey to Düsseldorf the next day.

Following the emergency landing, Condor Airways released a statement saying, “We apologise for any inconvenience, but passenger safety is our top priority at any given time."

German broadcaster RTL reported that continuing the flight to Düsseldorf on a single engine was not feasible, hence the decision to land in Brindisi.