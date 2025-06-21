Israel-Iran Tensions: As both nations continue exchanging aerial strikes, Iran’s intelligence agencies and Israel’s Mossad are engaged in the tensions as well, and over the past 24 hours, one name has reportedly surfaced.

That face is of a female Mossad agent dubbed the “Lady Killer” in Iran. But who is this operative, and how did she allegedly become a game-changer for Israel in Tehran? In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the alleged female spy of Israel's agency:

Over the last eight days, nine top Iranian military commanders — from army chiefs to IRGC leaders — have been eliminated by Israel. Every time, Israeli jets targeted the exact building where these officials were present, delivering fatal strikes.

Faced with the loss of so many senior commanders, Iranian intelligence went on high alert. Once they began connecting the dots between these strikes, one name emerged — Katherine Perez Sheked.

Iranian intelligence discovered that Mossad had planted a female spy named Katherine in Tehran, and it was through her that Mossad had been allegedly receiving pinpoint information on the top Iranian military leadership. The Iranian agencies have not captured her.

According to VAJA, Iran’s intelligence agency, the "spy" is a French national trained by Mossad. After completing her training, she came to Iran and expressed interest in Shia Islam. Katherine even converted, after which she started moving among the wives of senior Iranian officers. Visiting their homes and winning their trust, she quietly began gathering intelligence on Iran’s top commanders.

Katherine kept sending this information to Mossad, which then directed the Israeli air force to the precise locations where Iranian commanders would be.

Other Female Spies In History

Intelligence agencies have reportedly used women operatives worldwide for complex missions.

First on that list is Indian-origin Noor Inayat Khan. During World War II, Noor joined Britain’s SOE and was sent to Nazi-occupied Paris to relay information from the French resistance. From June to September 1943, she carried out her work in secret until she was eventually arrested by German forces. In 1944, she was executed.

After World War II, during the Cold War, the CIA relied on a spy named Yona Montague. A former bank employee, she was placed in banks across Eastern Europe — then under Soviet influence — and supplied vital information to the CIA for 15 years. She was never caught and retired from the agency in 1993.

And during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, there was Heba Selim, an Egyptian who spied for Mossad. After marrying an Egyptian officer, she passed on critical information — including air defense layouts — to Mossad, allowing Israel to inflict serious damage. Heba was eventually caught by Egyptian police in 1974 and executed alongside her husband.