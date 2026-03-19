Middle East inferno: How oil well fires are fought as 7 key plants burn amid conflict | EXPLAINED

As the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US gets worse, the Middle East's energy infrastructure is now a battlefield. After a series of drone and missile strikes on big oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Iran are dealing with fires. With 20% of the world's oil passing through this region, experts say the environmental and economic risks are extremely high.

The 'Big Seven': Plants under fire

These seven critical energy hubs are reporting significant damage, massive smoke plumes, and ongoing oil leaks:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ras Tanura Refinery (Saudi Arabia): The kingdom's largest refinery; production stopped after drone strikes.

Ras Laffan LNG Plant (Qatar): A global gas link; hit by Iranian missiles causing severe leaks.

Mussafah Fuel Terminal (UAE): A storage site currently battling widespread fires.

South Pars Gas Field (Iran): Targeted by strikes; the world's largest gas field is seeing uncontrolled venting of gas.

Kharg Island Terminal (Iran): Handles 90% of Iran's exports; American strikes have damaged infrastructure near the loading docks.

Tehran Refineries & Depots: Explosions have reportedly caused power blackouts across Tehran City.

Abadan Refinery Complex: A facility currently engulfed in thick black smoke from oil fires.

Why oil fires are a global nightmare

Unlike structural fires, an oil well fire is fueled by a high-pressure mix of gas and crude oil. Temperatures can get as high as 1000°C, turning the surrounding sand into glass and making it too hot for firefighting equipment. During the 1991 Kuwait War, it took nine months to put out 600 burning wells; today's high-tech refineries and pressurized pipelines make the current situation more volatile with oil.

The 6 scientific methods to kill an oil fire

Firefighting teams from around the world are using six techniques to gain control of oil fires:

1. Massive deluge (Water saturation): High-power hoses blast seawater or river water at the base of the fire. This cools the surrounding equipment. Starves the flame of oxygen.

2. Gas turbine mist: Giant turbine engines (modified jet engines) spray a fine water mist at hurricane speeds to penetrate the core of the fire.

3. The dynamite blast (explosive snuffing): The dramatic method. An explosive charge is detonated near the wellhead. The resulting shockwave momentarily pushes all oxygen. Fuel away from the flame, "blowing it out" like a candle.

4. Chemical & foam blanketing: Special Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) or "Purple K" dry powder is used to create a blanket cutting off the air supply to oil fires.

5. Relief well drilling: Engineers drill a second slanted well to intercept the pipe deep underground, diverting the pressure and stopping the fuel flow at the source of oil.

6. Mechanical capping: Using cutters to remove damaged pipes and installing a new "Christmas tree" valve to manually shut the flow of oil.

The race against environmental collapse

While there are signs of a pause in targeting energy infrastructure, the damage already done is historic. International teams are prioritising Relief Well Drilling as the permanent solution, though it is the slowest way to stop oil fires.

If these fires are not contained within weeks, the resulting oil slicks in the Persian Gulf and the toxic black rain from the smoke could cause damage to the region's desalination plants and marine ecosystems. For now global oil prices remain at record highs as the world watches the "Big Seven" burn with oil fires.

ALSO READ | Why NASA missed the Ohio meteor: The '45,000 MPH blindspot' explained