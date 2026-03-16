Middle East tensions: Fire near Dubai Airport after drone strike, temporary suspension of flights - What we know so far?

Dubai authorities have contained a fire in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport after a drone-related incident, the Dubai Media Office informed on Monday. This incident comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

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What happened near Dubai Airport?

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Initially, the Dubai Media Office posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport and informed that authorities were responding to the fire.

After a while, the Office posted an update and wrote, "A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far."

Following this, according to the Media Office, Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained the fire resulting from the impact on the fuel tanks.

"Dubai Civil Defence teams confirm that the situation remains under control, with no spread of the fire. No injuries reported," the media office posted on X.

Flights temporarily suspended

According to the latest information shared by the Dubai Media Office, authorities have announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," Dubai Media Office posted on X.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Tensions in the region

Earlier on Sunday, according to an IANS report, authorities in Dubai confirmed that loud explosions heard in the Marina and Al Sufouh areas were the result of air defence interceptions.

In Abu Dhabi, emergency teams contained a fire caused by a drone strike at the Ruwais Industrial Complex, with no injuries reported, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

In the eastern emirate of Fujairah, a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone following another interception, resulting in minor injuries to a Jordanian national.

US-Iran conflict

These developments came amid heightened regional tensions after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting from February 28, to which Iran and Iran-aligned groups responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.

(with IANS inputs)