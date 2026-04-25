Middle East tensions: Iran vows response if US 'blockade' continues in Gulf

Middle East tensions: Iran on Saturday warned the United States of a “decisive response” if Washington continues a “blockade” in the Gulf region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. This comes as the tensions in the region remain high with a fragile ceasefire in place.

According to ANI, Iranian state media outlet Press TV reported that the statement was issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which is Iran’s top operational military command that coordinates between the national army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In its statement, the headquarters cautioned that the US would face consequences if its actions in regional waters persisted. This signals further tensions in the strategically critical maritime corridor.

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"Should the aggressor US military persist in blockade, piracy, and maritime robbery in the region, it can be certain that it will face a decisive response from Iran's powerful armed forces," the statement read, as quoted by Press TV.

It also claimed that Iran's armed forces are currently at a higher level of readiness and deterrence capability than ever before.

"The United States must recognise that the armed forces of the Iran possess greater authority and readiness than ever before to defend national sovereignty, territory, and interests," the statement added.

The headquarters further said that Iranian forces are closely monitoring regional movements, including activities in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"We remain prepared and resolved to monitor enemy movements and transit in the region, maintain management and control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and, in the event of any renewed aggression by American-Zionist enemies, inflict even more severe losses upon them," it said.

The remarks come in response to the continuous US blockade of Iranian ports and the overall presence of its navy in the Strait.

Blockade of Iranian ports

According to the US Central Command, its navy has enforcement operations under the blockade of Iranian ports, and the Strait of Hormuz remains ongoing, with multiple vessels being redirected.

According to a post by the US CENTCOM on X (formerly Twitter), US forces have reportedly turned back or redirected at least 34 vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions

The US on Friday warned that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains under heightened risk, even as limited transit continues amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, reportedly said vessels were still moving through the critical waterway but under conditions of increased danger due to Iranian actions.

"Transit is occurring... much more limited than anybody would like to see and with more risk than people would like to see," he said at a Pentagon briefing, according to IANS.

Meanwhile, the US has authorised strong countermeasures against potential threats, particularly the laying of Naval mines.

The Pentagon said the US Navy was maintaining a strict blockade against vessels linked to Iranian ports, while allowing other ships to transit under controlled conditions.

Strait of Hormuz's significance

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most significant maritime chokepoints. It handles a large share of global oil exports.

Any disruption to the critical shipping route can have immediate implications for energy-importing nations.

(with agencies' inputs)

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