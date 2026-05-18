Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3048650https://zeenews.india.com/world/middle-east-tensions-pakistan-deploys-8000-troops-fighter-jet-squadron-and-air-defence-system-to-saudi-arabia-3048650.html
NewsWorldMiddle East tensions: Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops, ​fighter jet squadron, and air defence system to Saudi Arabia
PAKISTAN SAUDI ARABIA DEFENCE PACT

Middle East tensions: Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops, ​fighter jet squadron, and air defence system to Saudi Arabia

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East that have sparked global concerns, Pakistan has reportedly deployed 8,000 troops and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, in a fresh diplomatic push to defuse regional tensions, Tehran has put forward its most recent 14-point resolution draft. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Middle East tensions: Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops, ​fighter jet squadron, and air defence system to Saudi ArabiaPakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (Image Source: File Photo/IANS)

In a significant recent development, Pakistan has reportedly deployed 8,000 troops to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact. This comes amid ongoing Middle East tensions between the United States and Iran, even as a fragile ceasefire remains in place. 

According to a Reuters report, Pakistan has also deployed a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Trump's fresh warning to Tehran, says 'for Iran, the clock is ticking'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement

According to the report, the exact terms of the mutual defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remain confidential. However, the agreement reportedly binds both nations to come to each other's defense in the event of an external attack.

US-Iran conflict 

On February 28, Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. 

After this, Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East. Tehran has also tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that handles the passage of a significant portion of global energy supplies.

Although a ceasefire was achieved on April 8, followed by lengthy talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Pakistan, it failed to yield an agreement. 

Iran's push for peace

In a fresh diplomatic push to defuse regional tensions, Tehran has put forward its most recent 14-point resolution draft, conveying the framework via Islamabad.

According to a report by the Tasnim news agency, which cited an informant intimately connected to the delegation involved in the talks, the diplomatic roadmap has been formally transmitted through Pakistan.

Strait of Hormuz tensions 

In another recent development, Iran on Monday announced the launch of a new regulatory body for managing and monitoring operations related to the Strait of Hormuz.

The top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme National Security Council, reposted a post on X where it stated that the official X account of the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) is now operational.

The PGSA introduced at the start of this month has been characterised as a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this month, as per ANI, Iranian state media Press TV had reported that Tehran had introduced a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Also Read: Trump speaks with Netanyahu as US weighs renewed strikes on Iran

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indonesia news
Indonesia's Dukono volcano erupts, spewing ash 5,000 metres above peak
india's only drive-in beach
India's only drive-in beach, where you can legally drive in Ocean
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Why did Chandrababu announce incentives for third and fourth child in Andhra?
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
India’s slowest train: Travels at just 9 Km per hour, holds UNESCO status
CSK
CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match vs SRH: Suspense over MS Dhoni
'PM Modi
PM Modi conferred with Sweden’s Royal Order of Polar Star
Afghanistan
Taliban declares ‘virgin girl’s silence’ as consent under new marriage law
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in world to...
US Iran conflict
Trump's fresh warning to Tehran, says 'for Iran, the clock is ticking'
Benjamin Netanhayu
Trump speaks with Netanyahu as US weighs renewed strikes on Iran