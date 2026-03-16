Middle East tensions: Report says US targets Iran's military positions near Chabahar Free Trade Zone

Middle East tensions: US fighter jets have reportedly targeted the military positions of Iran near the Chabahar Free Trade Zone. This comes as the situation in the Middle East continue remains tense, with developments across the region drawing global attention.

The free trade zone is located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan.

According to IANS, Al Jazeera reported, citing Voice of America’s Persian language service, that the sounds of an explosion were heard in the area behind the Chabahar Free Trade Zone.

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Middle East tensions

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East erupted following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

In response, Iran targeted US assets across the region.

Meanwhile, global energy markets remained under pressure due to the near-halt in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the administration believed the military campaign was progressing quickly.

“Hey, there’s no guarantees in wars at all,” Wright said in the interview with ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz.

But he added that officials expected the conflict to conclude soon.

“I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks, could - could be sooner than that,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Tehran has rejected suggestions that it is seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing war, saying it will continue fighting and defending itself as long as necessary.

In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied that Tehran had requested a ceasefire or negotiations with Washington.

He said Iran would continue its military response to what it described as aggression by the United States.

Araghchi also dismissed suggestions that Tehran needed to negotiate to survive the conflict.

(with IANS inputs)

Also check- ‘We have neither sought truce nor talks’: Iran rejects seeking ceasefire