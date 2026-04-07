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NewsWorldMiddle East tensions: Trump eyes Iran oil as war spoils​
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Middle East tensions: Trump eyes Iran oil as war spoils​

Trump linked energy strategy to broader geopolitical goals, including control over key transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. Ensuring “free traffic of oil” remains a priority in negotiations, he said.​

|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 06:28 AM IST|Source: IANS
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Middle East tensions: Trump eyes Iran oil as war spoils​US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

US President Donald Trump has said the United States could take control of Iranian oil resources as part of the outcome of the ongoing conflict, framing it as a potential economic return for military action.​

“If I had my choice… yeah, because I’m a businessman first,” Trump said when asked about securing Iran’s oil. He pointed to past U.S. actions elsewhere to justify the idea.​

Drawing a parallel with Venezuela, Trump said U.S. involvement there had already yielded energy gains. “We are a partner with Venezuela, and we’ve taken hundreds of millions of barrels… over 100 million barrels already,” he said.​

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He framed the approach as a departure from past U.S. policy. “To the victor belong the spoils… we haven’t had that in this country probably in 100 years,” Trump said.​

Trump argued that securing oil resources could offset the cost of military operations. “It paid for that war many, many times over,” he said, referring to Venezuela.​

The comments come amid heightened tensions with Iran and ongoing military operations. Trump described Iran as significantly weakened. “They have no navy… they have no Air Force… they have no anti-aircraft weaponry,” he said.​

At the same time, he suggested economic control could follow military dominance. “We’re the winner… why shouldn’t we?” he said, when discussing broader post-conflict arrangements.​

Trump also linked energy strategy to broader geopolitical goals, including control over key transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. Ensuring “free traffic of oil” remains a priority in negotiations, he said.​

However, the proposal to take over another country’s oil resources is likely to raise legal and diplomatic concerns, particularly under international law governing sovereignty and conflict.​

Responding to questions, Trump indicated that decisions would depend on how negotiations with Iran unfold. “We have to have a deal that’s acceptable to me,” he said, adding that talks were ongoing and approaching a deadline.​

The remarks highlight a transactional approach to foreign policy, where military success could translate into economic leverage. They also underscore the centrality of energy security in the current U.S. strategy toward Iran.

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