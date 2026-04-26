Middle East tensions: Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz tensions: US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday called for an "urgent need" to resume maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. This comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, which continue to disrupt the global trade routes.

According to a statement from the UK Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders, during a telephonic conversation, exchanged their views on wider developments in the region and the recent security incident in Washington.

According to ANI, the leaders focused on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the "urgent need to get shipping moving again" in the waterway, citing potential "severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally".

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They also reviewed ongoing diplomatic and security efforts aimed at safeguarding maritime navigation.

"The Prime Minister shared the latest progress on his joint initiative with President Macron to restore freedom of navigation, following the military planning conference at Northwood this week," the statement read.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions

The Strait of Hormuz, a significant chokepoint for global oil shipments, has remained a key point of international concern amid rising tensions.

White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident

Starmer also expressed relief that US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were safe following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon. He extended his best wishes to the President and First Lady following the shocking scenes at last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. He expressed his relief that the President and First Lady were safe and wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured," the statement added.

In the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, US President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other high-ranking officials from his cabinet were present.

According to officials, the incident triggered a swift response by the US Secret Service, with one suspect later taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed that the President and all primary attendees were unharmed, though a security officer was injured during the response.

The incident unfolded when a 31-year-old man allegedly stormed a security checkpoint at the entrance of the event, with suspected gunshots heard, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and Secret Service members ushering Trump out of the venue to safety.

(with ANI inputs)

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