Middle East tensions: UK submarine with Tomahawk missiles near Strait of Hormuz? Report says...

As tensions continue in the Middle East, a British submarine has reportedly arrived in the Arabian Sea. This deployment comes as the United States threatens to escalate military operations against Iran.

A nuclear-powered British submarine, the HMS Anson, has reached the Arabian Sea, according to ANI, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, this marks a significant increase in Western naval presence in the region.

The vessel reportedly departed from Perth, Australia, on March 6 and is believed to be taking up a strategic position in the northern Arabian Sea. This area is "near the Strait of Hormuz," as noted in the Daily Mail report cited by Al Jazeera.

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HMS Anson

HMS Anson is equipped with advanced weaponry and is fitted with "Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles" with a range of 1,600 km and "Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes," providing offensive capabilities.

This deployment coincides with political shifts in London, where the UK has approved expanded access for the US to use British military bases. Citing CNN, ANI reported that these facilities will be utilised for strikes targeting Iranian missile sites linked to attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

British ministers agreed on Friday to broaden the scope of US operations to include "defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz."

The UK had earlier restricted such access to operations aimed at preventing Iranian missile launches that directly threatened British lives or interests.

Despite the expansion, CNN further reported, citing a Downing Street spokesperson, that the government's broader stance remains unchanged.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Amid these developments, Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) stated that foreign vessels may continue to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, provided they coordinate with the Iranian government for security and safety arrangements.

According to ANI, Al Jazeera, citing Mehr News Agency, reported that Ali Mousavi said such cooperation is essential to maintaining stability in the strategic waterway.

Mousavi, who also serves as Iran's envoy to the UK, emphasised that while transit remains possible, international obligations must be balanced with respect for "Iran's territorial integrity and rights."

However, the envoy drew a sharp distinction regarding which nations would be permitted passage. According to Al Jazeera, citing the Mehr news agency, Mousavi asserted that the "Strait of Hormuz is only closed to Iran's enemies."

He further pointed to regional tensions as the primary cause of the current maritime friction, noting that the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel was at the "root of the current situation" in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump had issued a severe military threat against Tehran. He warned of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within a 48-hour window.

In a social media post, the President declared, "If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The ultimatum comes as the Trump administration faces mounting domestic and international pressure following a sharp rise in global oil prices this month. This economic volatility is largely attributed to Iran's effective blockade of the strategic waterway, which serves as a transit point for approximately 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas.

Tehran has reportedly maintained a hardline stance during the standoff, previously warning that it would not allow "even a single litre of oil" destined for the US, Israel, or their allies to navigate the Strait.

(with ANI inputs)

Also read- Iran defies Trump's 48-hour ultimatum: Hormuz open to all except 'enemies'