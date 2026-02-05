Middle-East tensions: What a US attack on Iran would mean for the region and world?

The Middle East is once again standing on the edge of war. A heavy US military build-up, open threats from Washington, and deep mistrust in Tehran have created a moment where a single decision could tip the region into conflict. Any US attack on Iran would not be limited or clean. It would risk tearing through Iran’s political system, dragging neighbouring states into the fight, and sending shockwaves through global energy markets.

Following a harsh crackdown on protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump declared it was time to remove Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Soon after, the US deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, additional warplanes, and reinforced air defence systems, including THAAD and Patriot missiles, across the region.

As these forces arrived, Trump warned that if Iran refused to agree to a new deal, “the next attack will be far worse” than last June’s US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

From Washington’s point of view, any acceptable agreement would require Iran to dismantle its uranium enrichment programme, abandon its ballistic missile capabilities, and scale back its regional influence. Tehran sees these demands as non-negotiable. Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Monday that civilian nuclear activity, along with missile and drone capabilities, is a “red line” for Iran.

While diplomacy is not entirely off the table, Iran’s leadership views the US position as a thinly veiled push for regime change. That suspicion has been reinforced by repeated statements from Trump and hardliners in Washington and Tel Aviv. In this climate, another US strike would be seen in Tehran as an “existential threat”, removing any incentive for restraint.

What kind of attack is it and why does it matters

The consequences of a US assault on Iran would depend heavily on its scale and targets. A limited strike would still carry major risks; a broader campaign could prove catastrophic.

Trump has shown a preference for tightly focused military actions. Any operation would likely aim to kill or incapacitate senior leaders while inflicting serious damage on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its bases, the Basij paramilitary force, and police units accused by the US of firing on protesters.

Using military force to force regime change would almost certainly backfire. Inside Iran, an attack could strengthen hardline control rather than weaken it. Power might consolidate around the state, shift decisively to the IRGC, or fracture into internal conflict.

A repeat of last year’s strikes could also prompt many Iranians to rally around the flag. There are several reasons for this. Many fear the kind of state collapse seen in Syria or Libya. There is no credible, unified moderate opposition ready to govern. And despite deep divisions, Iran retains strong social and political cohesion.

The state’s institutions, armed forces, and the IRGC remain highly organised and well funded, in part through a sanctions-driven economic system. Large sections of society, particularly working-class groups often described as “revolutionaries”, continue to align with this structure.

A dangerous power vacuum

If the US strikes succeed in killing senior figures at the top of the Islamic Republic, Iran could face a succession crisis. Decision-making could stall, rival factions could compete for control, and tensions between civilian institutions and security forces would sharpen.

Given that the IRGC holds most of the country’s hard power, such instability would increase the chances of Iran evolving into an overtly military-dominated state.

The risk would not stop there. The US and Israel could seek to exploit internal unrest to weaken Iran strategically. Last month, some US officials, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz, openly called for Iranian protesters to be armed. That logic could extend to militant groups already in conflict with Tehran.

These include the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK), once listed as a terrorist organisation by the US and EU; PJAK, a Kurdish armed group seeking secession in western Iran; Al-Ahwaziya, which supports separating the oil-rich Khuzestan province; Jaish al-Adl (formerly Jundallah), active in the southeast; and pan-Turkic groups in the northwest with ambitions linking Turkic populations across Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Regional war and global fallout

Faced with what it sees as a persistent threat of regime change, Iran has adopted a risky strategy of mixed signals, combining talk of possible negotiations with stark warnings. This was clear on Monday, when Khamenei said any military attack on Iran would trigger a “regional war”.

Iran has repeatedly made clear it would retaliate, directly or through allied forces. Israel and Gulf states could quickly be drawn in, turning a bilateral clash into a regional confrontation.

The political and economic consequences would be severe. Instability could drive large-scale capital flight, particularly from Gulf economies, and increase refugee and migration flows towards Europe.

Any Iranian attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, or on energy infrastructure in the Gulf, would send oil and gas prices soaring. That would fuel inflation, rattle global markets, and place added strain on already fragile economies, with further knock-on effects for migration and political stability far beyond the Middle East.

History offers a clear warning. Once war breaks out in the Middle East, it rarely stays contained. A US attack on Iran would not be a single, decisive blow; it would be the spark for a conflict that could spread rapidly, with consequences no one can fully control.