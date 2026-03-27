Middle East tensions: What is Iran’s long-term strategy in conflict with US? Explained

Tensions in West Asia continue to escalate as US President Donald Trump announced a delay in potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, even as Tehran denied any negotiations.

In a recent statement, Trump said he was postponing the timeline for targeting Iranian power plants by 10 days, claiming the decision followed a request from Iran and that talks were 'progressing well.' However, Iranian officials rejected the claim, stating that no such request was made. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the ongoing tensions in Middle East:

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The Iranian leadership has maintained that it is not engaged in dialogue with Washington. At the same time, tensions continue in the region.

The US and Israel have focused on direct military objectives, including targeting Iranian leadership, missile systems, and nuclear infrastructure.

In contrast, Iran appears to be pursuing a broader economic and political strategy aimed at increasing long-term pressure on the US by destabilising global oil markets and domestic political sentiment.

Economic pressure on US

Since the conflict began, financial indicators suggest rising pressure on the US economy. Reports indicate that US borrowing costs have increased by around 40 basis points, impacting the country’s total debt of approximately $39 trillion.

This rise translates into an estimated additional annual interest burden of nearly $195 billion.

At the same time, disruptions in oil supply have driven crude prices higher, which has pushed up global manufacturing and transportation costs, adding to the pressures.

Japan factor

Risks are also emerging from key US allies. The Japanese yen has weakened significantly, approaching the critical threshold of 160 against the US dollar, with recent levels hovering around 159.5.

As Japan is one of the largest holders of US government bonds, a further decline in the yen could force Tokyo to sell US bonds to stabilise its currency. Such a move could lower bond prices and push US borrowing costs even higher.

Political unrest in US?

The economic strain appears to be translating into domestic political pressure on Trump. Reports suggest his approval ratings have dropped from around 47 per cent to 36 per cent since the conflict escalated.

Military constraints

The US and Israel reportedly used over 11,000 bombs and missiles within the first 16 days of the conflict.

Additionally, supply chains for critical minerals, many dominated by China, remain a key vulnerability for the US.

Strait of Hormuz

Control over the Strait of Hormuz has become increasingly significant. Iran is believed to be exerting influence over oil shipments passing through the route, potentially leveraging it both economically and strategically.