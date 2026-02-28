Middle East Tensions: Where is Supreme Leader Khamenei, and why is he a possible target?

Missiles struck close to the heart of power in Tehran. Not nuclear sites buried deep underground, but offices and compounds tied to Iran’s top leadership. The message was unmistakable. A fresh wave of US-Israeli attacks has jolted an already fragile region, derailing nuclear diplomacy and fuelling speculation that the real objective may be something far more dramatic: striking at the leadership of the Islamic Republic itself.

At the centre of that storm stands one man, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Where did the latest strikes hit?

Iranian media reported that attacks took place across several parts of the country, including in the capital, Tehran.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said seven missiles struck an area near the presidential palace in Shemiran, in north Tehran, and close to Khamenei’s compound. Other reports said locations near his offices were also targeted.

Unlike previous US strikes last year that focused on deeply buried nuclear facilities far from civilian areas, these attacks hit sites linked to Iran’s political and military leadership. The headquarters of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was also reportedly struck.

The residence of President Masoud Pezeshkian was targeted as well. So far, there has been no confirmation of the assassination of any senior official.

Where is Khamenei now?

His exact location is unclear.

Reuters cited an Iranian government source as saying Khamenei was not in Tehran at the time of the strikes and had been moved to a secure location. There has been no official public statement confirming his whereabouts.

The absence of clarity has only deepened questions over whether Iran had prior warning of the attack, especially after informal talks with the United States collapsed.

Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

The 86-year-old cleric has been Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989. He succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the architect of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the US-backed Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

As Supreme Leader, Khamenei holds ultimate authority over the executive, legislature and judiciary. He commands the armed forces and shapes Iran’s foreign and security policy. He is both a political authority and a spiritual figurehead.

His grip on power rests heavily on two key institutions: the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force, which draws on hundreds of thousands of volunteers.

Over more than three decades, Khamenei has navigated severe Western sanctions, waves of domestic unrest and an adversarial relationship with Washington and Tel Aviv. He has repeatedly described the United States as Iran’s “number one enemy”, with Israel close behind.

On the nuclear issue, Khamenei has long insisted that Iran does not seek atomic weapons and that its programme is purely civilian. Neither US intelligence nor the UN nuclear watchdog has produced evidence that Iran is actively pursuing a bomb, despite persistent claims from Israel and some figures in the Trump administration.

Why might he be a target?

Senior officials in both Israel and the United States have publicly signalled hostility towards Khamenei in recent months.

After a 12-day exchange of attacks in June, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said Khamenei “cannot continue to exist”.

“A dictator like Khamenei, who stands at the head of a state like Iran and has the horrible goal of destroying Israel, cannot continue to exist,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Israel had not ruled out attempting to assassinate Khamenei, arguing that such a move could “end” the long-running conflict.

In Washington, President Donald Trump has also issued pointed warnings. In an interview with ABC News, he said Khamenei should be “very worried” as US military assets were deployed to the region. He later remarked that regime change in Iran would be “the best thing that could happen” and hinted that “there are people” who could take over leadership.

Last year, as he ordered strikes on Iran, Trump declared: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there. We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

Such remarks have reinforced the perception that Iran’s top leadership is firmly in the crosshairs.

What was the objective of the latest attacks?

Following the recent strikes, Trump vowed to “annihilate” Iran’s navy and missile infrastructure and called on Iranians to overthrow their government.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he said. “This will probably be your only chance for generations.”

The operation, named “Operation Epic Fury”, was framed as an effort to cripple Iran’s military capabilities and eliminate its nuclear programme. Yet the selection of targets, offices, residences and leadership-linked sites suggested a broader ambition.

Netanyahu was more direct, saying the assault could “create conditions” for the Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.

US officials speaking to Reuters indicated that Iranian officials were central targets of the first wave of strikes. Analysts argue that the pattern points towards an attempt to weaken or potentially decapitate the regime’s command structure.

Is regime change the real goal?

Neither Washington nor Tel Aviv has formally declared regime change as official policy in this round of escalation. However, the rhetoric and the choice of targets have fuelled speculation.

Iran has faced sustained internal unrest in recent years, with large-scale protests that reportedly left more than 2,500 people dead. Striking at leadership compounds rather than solely military installations sends a powerful signal.

For Netanyahu, confronting Iran’s leadership has long been central to his political narrative. He has consistently portrayed Iran and its regional allies as the principal threat to Israel and the wider Middle East.

Whether these attacks are meant to deter, to punish, or to push the system in Tehran towards collapse remains unclear. What is certain is that targeting sites linked to Khamenei marks a sharp escalation.

As questions swirl over his whereabouts, one fact stands out: in a conflict that once revolved around centrifuges and uranium enrichment, the focus now appears to be the very head of the Iranian state.